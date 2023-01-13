The brand new Netflix series, from the creators of Formula 1: Drive to Survive , launches today with the entire first episode dedicated to following Kyrgios's journey.

Break Point showrunner Kari Lia has spoken about working with maverick tennis star Nick Kyrgios and stated he always displayed "respectful" behaviour towards her and the team during filming for the new docuseries.

RadioTimes.com spoke exclusively to Lia ahead of launch about her interactions with Kyrgios during filming for the show.

She said: "Nick Kyrgios is probably a different guy on court than he is off court. That was certainly our experience. All we can show is what we experienced and what we saw first-hand.

"He is someone that is going to be divisive. Even people in our team don't necessarily agree!

"For those of us that spent time with Nick, he's a complex, deep, interesting character. He was always respectful to us and the team.

"It was really important to us, and you'll see this in the second half coming out in June, that we first show the headlines that people know, but then we go deeper and we tell a story.

"Hopefully that does who he really is justice. In terms of filming, he was great to work with."

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Lia and the team struck gold by following Kyrgios on home soil at the Australian Open in 2022 as he astonishingly went on to win the doubles tournament alongside best mate Thanasi Kokkinakis.

"We learned as we went along how to film it and then doing justice to the stories," she explained. "You have to get a little bit lucky. We follow people who we think are going to be interesting.

"It was [the producer's] idea to follow Nick Kyrgios, but we had no idea that he would win the doubles. Until you know what's going to happen, you just have to try and plan what's not impossible to plan for."

Break Point is streaming now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.