First, Ireland face Italy. Victory for the reigning champions would place them top of the pack, before England travel to face Wales in Cardiff. Victory for England would likely place them in pole position.

In the evening, it's France's date with destiny. Regardless of any other results on the day, a bonus-point win against Scotland would be enough guarantee the title on home soil in Paris.

England remain in an unlikely hunt for glory, but how can they lift the trophy by Saturday evening?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the ways England could win the Six Nations this weekend.

Read more: Six Nations TV schedule | Six Nations fixtures and results | Six Nations this weekend | Six Nations radio coverage | Six Nations presenters, pundits and commentators

How can England win the Six Nations?

England's task is clear: win. If England lose to Wales, it's game over, regardless of the scoreline in Paris on the night. The crown would likely go to France, unless a remarkable turn of results saw Ireland leapfrog the French.

If England beat Wales without a bonus point, France would only need a win by any margin to clinch the title.

If England beat Wales with a bonus point, France would need a win to tie, or a bonus-point win to clinch the title.

However, France boast a +86 points difference advantage over England. Even if England win with a bonus point and France win without a bonus point, France would likely still claim the title barring a record margin of victory for England in Wales.

If England beat Wales without a bonus point and France lose to Scotland, Ireland could still win the trophy with a bonus-point win over Italy.

In brushstroke terms, England must beat Wales with a bonus point and France must lose to Scotland to guarantee the trophy, regardless of the Irish result.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.