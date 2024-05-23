Five-time champions Toulouse ripped through the competition, with a 64-26 quarter-final triumph over Exeter Chiefs among their most impressive displays.

Leinster, who have won the competition on four occasions, have lost the last two finals in the Champions Cup to La Rochelle. The Irish giants exacted revenge on the French outfit by eliminating them in the quarters with a resounding 40-13 scoreline.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leinster v Toulouse on TV and online.

When is Leinster v Toulouse?

Leinster v Toulouse will take place on Saturday 25th May 2024.

Leinster v Toulouse kick-off time

Leinster v Toulouse will kick off at 2:45pm.

What TV channel is the European Rugby Champions Cup final on?

Leinster v Toulouse will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 and ITV4.

The game will be shown on free-to-air channel ITV1, meaning everyone with a TV licence can tune in.

How to live stream European Rugby Champions Cup final online

You can also tune in for the game via streaming platform ITVX.

