However, England’s penultimate game against Italy is a must-win.

The Italians are bottom of the table after three consecutive losses and go into the clash on British soil as rank outsiders.

Both England and table-toppers Wales are yet to play Scotland, though Wales face a tricky final game against Ireland.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up how to watch the Six Nations showdown between England and Italy on TV and online for free.

When is England v Italy in the Six Nations?

England face Italy at 4:45pm on Saturday 9th March.

How to watch England v Italy on TV and online

England v Italy will be shown live on ITV1 from 4:00pm.

The game can also be streamed online via the ITV Hub on a host of devices including smartphones and mobile.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

The result feels almost inevitable, it seems to be matter of how points England will triumph by.

There's a gulf in class between the sides and it would be an enormous shock to see anything other than an England victory in front of a roaring crowd at Twickenham.

Prediction: England win

Six Nations fixtures this weekend

Round 4

Scotland v Wales, Saturday 9th March, 2:15pm – live on BBC

England v Italy, Saturday 9th March, 4:45pm – live on ITV

Ireland v France, Sunday 10th March, 3:00pm – live on ITV