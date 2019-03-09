Six Nations 2019: How to watch Scotland v Wales live on TV and online
Wales are in pole position to secure the Six Nations title ahead of their clash with Scotland this weekend
Wales are the last unbeaten side in the 2019 Six Nations and will hope to keep their Grand Slam dreams alive when they face Scotland.
They set a national record for the most successive Test wins (12) following their 21-13 victory over England last week.
It's a hot-streak that could theoretically secure the Six Nations trophy as soon as this weekend if Wales beat Scotland, though England would have to suffer a remarkable loss against whipping boys Italy and Ireland would have to drop points against France.
- Sport on TV 2019 calendar: How to watch the Premier League, Rugby World Cup and more
- How to watch and live stream the Six Nations 2019 on TV and online
Scotland will be desperate to up their game for the visit of Wales after only managing to rack up 23 points between the Ireland and France games combined.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up how to watch the Six Nations showdown between Scotland and Wales on TV and online for free.
More like this
When is Scotland v Wales in the Six Nations?
Scotland face Wales at 2:15pm on Saturday 9th March.
How to watch Scotland v Wales on TV and online
Scotland v Wales will be shown live on BBC1 from 2:00pm.
The game can also be streamed online via BBC iPlayer on a host of devices including smartphones and mobile.
Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...
Wales are yet to concede more than 20 points in a game during this tournament while Scotland have lacked sharpness in their last two outings.
It may not be a rout but Wales have enough to professionally dispatch Scotland and tighten their grip on the trophy.
Prediction: Wales win
Six Nations fixtures this weekend
Round 4
Scotland v Wales, Saturday 9th March, 2:15pm – live on BBC
England v Italy, Saturday 9th March, 4:45pm – live on ITV
Ireland v France, Sunday 10th March, 3:00pm – live on ITV