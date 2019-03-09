It's a hot-streak that could theoretically secure the Six Nations trophy as soon as this weekend if Wales beat Scotland, though England would have to suffer a remarkable loss against whipping boys Italy and Ireland would have to drop points against France.

Scotland will be desperate to up their game for the visit of Wales after only managing to rack up 23 points between the Ireland and France games combined.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up how to watch the Six Nations showdown between Scotland and Wales on TV and online for free.

When is Scotland v Wales in the Six Nations?

Scotland face Wales at 2:15pm on Saturday 9th March.

How to watch Scotland v Wales on TV and online

Scotland v Wales will be shown live on BBC1 from 2:00pm.

The game can also be streamed online via BBC iPlayer on a host of devices including smartphones and mobile.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Wales are yet to concede more than 20 points in a game during this tournament while Scotland have lacked sharpness in their last two outings.

It may not be a rout but Wales have enough to professionally dispatch Scotland and tighten their grip on the trophy.

Prediction: Wales win

Six Nations fixtures this weekend

Round 4

Scotland v Wales, Saturday 9th March, 2:15pm – live on BBC

England v Italy, Saturday 9th March, 4:45pm – live on ITV

Ireland v France, Sunday 10th March, 3:00pm – live on ITV