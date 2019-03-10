They were put to the sword by England in the opening round before scraping victories against Scotland and whipping boys Italy.

While Ireland have been unconvincing, they remarkably still find themselves in contention for the trophy, though a host of circumstances must play out.

France took current table-toppers Wales close in their opening game, they were blown off the park by England, and rallied to beat Scotland in an inconsistent tournament so far.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up how to watch the Six Nations showdown between Ireland and France on TV and online for free.

When is Ireland v France in the Six Nations?

Ireland face France at 3:00pm on Sunday 10th March 2019.

How to watch Ireland v France on TV and online

Ireland v France will be shown live on ITV from 2:15pm.

The game can also be streamed online via ITV Hub on a host of devices including smartphones and mobile.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

It’s becoming hard to tell which France team will turn up on the day.

If they arrive with all guns blazing, they could cause problems for Ireland.

However, coach Joe Schmidt will be hoping to exploit home advantage and for his side to reach their potential to get the job done regardless of France’s level.

Prediction: Ireland win

Six Nations fixtures this weekend

Round 4

Scotland v Wales, Saturday 9th March, 2:15pm – live on BBC

England v Italy, Saturday 9th March, 4:45pm – live on ITV

Ireland v France, Sunday 10th March, 3:00pm – live on ITV