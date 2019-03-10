Six Nations 2019: How to watch Ireland v France live on TV and online
Ireland host France in a crucial Six Nations clash as the tournament heats up
Ireland will hope to produce a convincing display against Fracne when the sides meet in Dublin this weekend.
The defending Grand Slam champions have looked out-of-sorts so far despite winning twice in three games.
They were put to the sword by England in the opening round before scraping victories against Scotland and whipping boys Italy.
While Ireland have been unconvincing, they remarkably still find themselves in contention for the trophy, though a host of circumstances must play out.
France took current table-toppers Wales close in their opening game, they were blown off the park by England, and rallied to beat Scotland in an inconsistent tournament so far.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up how to watch the Six Nations showdown between Ireland and France on TV and online for free.
When is Ireland v France in the Six Nations?
Ireland face France at 3:00pm on Sunday 10th March 2019.
How to watch Ireland v France on TV and online
Ireland v France will be shown live on ITV from 2:15pm.
The game can also be streamed online via ITV Hub on a host of devices including smartphones and mobile.
Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...
It’s becoming hard to tell which France team will turn up on the day.
If they arrive with all guns blazing, they could cause problems for Ireland.
However, coach Joe Schmidt will be hoping to exploit home advantage and for his side to reach their potential to get the job done regardless of France’s level.
Prediction: Ireland win
Six Nations fixtures this weekend
Round 4
Scotland v Wales, Saturday 9th March, 2:15pm – live on BBC
England v Italy, Saturday 9th March, 4:45pm – live on ITV
Ireland v France, Sunday 10th March, 3:00pm – live on ITV