Rio 2016 Olympics on TV today: Friday 19 August – Day 14
Team GB are guaranteed at least one more medal in the women's hockey final, while there are also GB hopes in the boxing and the men and women's 4x100m relay finals
Team GB are guaranteed either gold or silver in the Rio 2016 women's hockey final today.
Also live on the BBC today are the 4x100m relay finals – Usain Bolt is going for his third gold medal of the Games, but the British men and women have a great chance for a medal according to BBC commentator Brendan Foster.
Elsewhere, the boxing is reaching its climax, and the BMX cycling finals is also taking place.
Boxing: Men’s and Women’s
6pm BBC2
The expert's choice: Steve Bunce
We’ve got 12 boxers at the Olympics and I’ll be disappointed if we don’t get six or seven medals including a couple of golds. Some of the men had 11 fights just to qualify. But a tough passage means a hardened team. This is the first Olympics since 1980 at which the male boxers won’t be wearing headguards, after it was proved that they do nothing to reduce head injuries. The only thing headguards were effective at was reducing cuts, but they also took away the personality of the boxer because you couldn’t see his face. It could be a shock for viewers who aren’t used to seeing guys sporting huge bruises, but it gives you a better idea of how much physical battering that a boxer takes.
Cycling: Women’s and Men’s BMX Finals
7pm BBC1
If all the talk of sports science and “marginal gains” leaves you cold, this frenzied sport could be for you. Big leaps and bigger falls make this the most unpredictable of events, as eight riders pedal furiously on bikes that look like the sort of thing you’d give a toddler rather than a top athlete. But you only have to look at the armour worn by riders to remind you that BMX is no child’s play.
Hockey: Women’s Gold Medal Match
9pm BBC1
The expert's choice: Ore Oduba
Hockey was my sport growing up — I made it to England Under-18 development, so I know some of the team. Captain Kate Richardson-Walsh is competing in her fourth Olympics. She’s inspirational; in 2012 she had her face cracked in during the opening match and broke her jaw, but still returned to pick up a bronze medal. Tonight, she has a chance to do even better.
Athletics: 4x100m Relay Finals
2.14am, 2.35am BBC1
The expert's choice: Brendan Foster
The best chance for British sprinting is in the 4x100m relays. If they do it properly, they could be a serious contender alongside Jamaica and the USA. Relays aren’t predictable, but our men and women’s teams have some impressive performers. In London only the USA and Russia won more gold medals in athletics. With Russia absent, who knows?
GOLDS TODAY
Athletics Men's 50km Walk 12 noon, Women's 20km Walk 6:30pm, Women's Pole Vault 12:30am, Men's Hammer 1:05am, Women's 4x100m Relay 2:14am, Men's 4x100m Relay 2:35am Badminton Women's Singles 12:30pm, Men's Doubles 12:30pm Boxing Women's Lightweight 8pm Cycling Women's BMX 7pm, Men's BMX 7:10pm Equestrian Individual Showjumping 2pm Football Women's 9pm Modern Pentathlon Women's Combined 2pm Synchronised Swimming Team Free Routine 4pm Taekwondo Women's -67kg 2am, Men's -80kg 2:15am Water Polo Women's 7:30pm Wrestling Men's Freestyle -57kg 9:30pm, Men's Freestyle -74kg 10:30pm
