Elsewhere, the boxing is reaching its climax, and the BMX cycling finals is also taking place.

See the bottom of the page for a guide to every single gold up for grabs today. And take a look at the rest of our Olympics coverage here.

Boxing: Men’s and Women’s

6pm BBC2

More like this

The expert's choice: Steve Bunce

We’ve got 12 boxers at the Olympics and I’ll be disappointed if we don’t get six or seven medals including a couple of golds. Some of the men had 11 fights just to qualify. But a tough passage means a hardened team. This is the first Olympics since 1980 at which the male boxers won’t be wearing headguards, after it was proved that they do nothing to reduce head injuries. The only thing headguards were effective at was reducing cuts, but they also took away the personality of the boxer because you couldn’t see his face. It could be a shock for viewers who aren’t used to seeing guys sporting huge bruises, but it gives you a better idea of how much physical battering that a boxer takes.

Cycling: Women’s and Men’s BMX Finals

7pm BBC1

If all the talk of sports science and “marginal gains” leaves you cold, this frenzied sport could be for you. Big leaps and bigger falls make this the most unpredictable of events, as eight riders pedal furiously on bikes that look like the sort of thing you’d give a toddler rather than a top athlete. But you only have to look at the armour worn by riders to remind you that BMX is no child’s play.

Hockey: Women’s Gold Medal Match

9pm BBC1

The expert's choice: Ore Oduba

Hockey was my sport growing up — I made it to England Under-18 development, so I know some of the team. Captain Kate Richardson-Walsh is competing in her fourth Olympics. She’s inspirational; in 2012 she had her face cracked in during the opening match and broke her jaw, but still returned to pick up a bronze medal. Tonight, she has a chance to do even better.

Athletics: 4x100m Relay Finals

2.14am, 2.35am BBC1

The expert's choice: Brendan Foster

The best chance for British sprinting is in the 4x100m relays. If they do it properly, they could be a serious contender alongside Jamaica and the USA. Relays aren’t predictable, but our men and women’s teams have some impressive performers. In London only the USA and Russia won more gold medals in athletics. With Russia absent, who knows?

GOLDS TODAY

Athletics Men's 50km Walk 12 noon, Women's 20km Walk 6:30pm, Women's Pole Vault 12:30am, Men's Hammer 1:05am, Women's 4x100m Relay 2:14am, Men's 4x100m Relay 2:35am Badminton Women's Singles 12:30pm, Men's Doubles 12:30pm Boxing Women's Lightweight 8pm Cycling Women's BMX 7pm, Men's BMX 7:10pm Equestrian Individual Showjumping 2pm Football Women's 9pm Modern Pentathlon Women's Combined 2pm Synchronised Swimming Team Free Routine 4pm Taekwondo Women's -67kg 2am, Men's -80kg 2:15am Water Polo Women's 7:30pm Wrestling Men's Freestyle -57kg 9:30pm, Men's Freestyle -74kg 10:30pm

Click the image to enlarge