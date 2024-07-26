When the ball is in play, teams can take no more than three touches before launching the ball over the net, and no player may take two consecutive touches.

These touches can be used to manoeuvre the ball into a good scoring position, or to set up an aggressive downward hit called a spike, which is a common means of scoring.

Check out our Olympics on today guide, including hand-picked highlights from Olympic gold medallists and experts

Players can also feint, pretending to set up a spike when, in fact, they have a different strike in mind.

More like this

In an average game, each player can end up making nearly 300 vertical leaps in attempt to score or defend, making it an extremely energetic sport.

The competition is divided into the qualifying round, when teams are split into three groups and must play everyone else in their group, with the eight highest-ranked teams from the group stage moving into a knockout phase of quarters, semi-finals, finals and bronze medal matches.

RadioTimes.com brings you our guide to volleyball at the Olympic Games in 2024.

Don’t miss a minute of the Games with our complete 16-day Olympics TV Guide download, including how to watch all the action on TV, online, on catch-up and on the radio.

Read more: Olympics TV coverage | Olympics radio coverage | Olympics presenters and commentators

When is volleyball at the Olympics 2024?

Volleyball at the Olympics begins on Saturday 27th July and runs until Sunday 11th August.

Team GB volleyball at the Olympics 2024

Britain has only competed in the volleyball competition once, in 2012, when they qualified automatically as host nation, and they won’t be competing in Paris.

The USA and Brazil are the traditional powerhouses of the sport, and are the current gold and silver medal holders in the women’s event, while the French will be hoping that home advantage will help them hold onto the gold medal they won in the men's event in Tokyo.

Olympics 2024 volleyball on TV

You can tune in to watch every single minute of every event live on discovery+ throughout the Olympic Games 2024 in the UK.

All of this summer's Olympic action will be broadcast across the discovery+ online streaming platform, totalling around 3,800 hours over the course of the Games, while the Eurosport channels will host wall-to-wall coverage each day.

Fans will be spoiled for choice with more than 55 live feeds constantly rolling to cover every single event.

BBC will boast 250 hours of live coverage throughout the Games. Check out what they will show on their limited live feeds each day with our downloadable Olympics TV Guide or our online Olympics on Today Guide.

Olympics 2024 volleyball schedule

All UK time. Subject to change.

Men's

Saturday 27th July

France v Japan (8am)

Germany v Japan (8am)

France v Italy (12pm)

Brazil v Italy (12pm)

France v Poland (4pm)

Egypt v Poland (4pm)

France v USA (8pm)

Argentina v USA (8pm)

Sunday 28th July

France v France (4pm)

Serbia v France (4pm)

France v Slovenia (8pm)

Canada v Slovenia (8pm)

Tuesday 30th July

France v Italy (8am)

Egypt v Italy (8am)

France v USA (12pm)

Germany v USA (12pm)

France v Slovenia (4pm)

Serbia v Slovenia (4pm)

France v France (8pm)

Canada v France (8pm)

Wednesday 31st July

France v Poland (8am)

Brazil v Poland (8am)

France v Japan (12pm)

Argentina v Japan (12pm)

Friday 2nd August

France v Argentina (8am)

Germany v Argentina (8am)

France v Brazil (12pm)

Egypt v Brazil (12pm)

France v France (4pm)

Slovenia v France (4pm)

France v Japan (8pm)

USA v Japan (8pm)

Saturday 3rd August

France v Poland (4pm)

Italy v Poland (4pm)

France v Canada (8pm)

Serbia v Canada (8pm)

Monday 5th August

Quarter-finals (8am)

Quarter-finals (12pm)

Quarter-finals (4pm)

Quarter-finals (8pm)

Wednesday 7th August

Semi-finals (3pm)

Semi-finals (7pm)

Friday 9th August

Bronze Medal Match (3pm)

Saturday 10th August

Gold Medal Match (12pm)

Women's

Sunday 28th July

France v Italy (8am)

Dominican Republic v Italy (8am)

France v Poland (12pm)

Japan v Poland (12pm)

Monday 29th July

France v Türkiye (8am)

Netherlands v Türkiye (8am)

France v Brazil (12pm)

Kenya v Brazil (12pm)

France v USA (4pm)

China v USA (4pm)

France v France (8pm)

Serbia v France (8pm)

Wednesday 31st July

France v USA (4pm)

Serbia v USA (4pm)

France v Poland (8pm)

Kenya v Poland (8pm)

Thursday 1st August

France v Türkiye (8am)

Dominican Republic v Türkiye (8am)

France v Brazil (12pm)

Japan v Brazil (12pm)

France v Italy (4pm)

Netherlands v Italy (4pm)

France v France (8pm)

China v France (8pm)

Saturday 3rd August

France v Netherlands (8am)

Dominican Republic v Netherlands (8am)

France v Japan (12pm)

Kenya v Japan (12pm)

Sunday 4th August

France v Italy (8am)

Türkiye v Italy (8am)

France v France (12pm)

USA v France (12pm)

France v China (4pm)

Serbia v China (4pm)

France v Brazil (8pm)

Poland v Brazil (8pm)

Tuesday 6th August

Quarter-finals (8am)

Quarter-finals (12pm)

Quarter-finals (4pm)

Quarter-finals (8pm)

Thursday 8th August

Semi-finals (3pm)

Semi-finals (7pm)

Saturday 10th August

Bronze Medal Match (4:15pm)

Sunday 11th August

Gold Medal Match (12pm)

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.