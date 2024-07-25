This year's opening ceremony will be held on the river Seine as France look to mix things up from the usual stadium event.

In another change, this summer's Olympics will be the first games to have breakdancing. Skateboarding, surfing and sport climbing will also feature in Paris after being included at the 2020 games in Tokyo, Japan.

Tokyo is eight hours ahead of the UK, which affected many fans tuning in, but is that an issue for the 2024 Olympics?

Olympics 2024 to UK time difference explained

Fans of the Olympics who live in the UK don't need to worry about a major time difference for this summer's games.

Paris, France, is just one hour ahead of UK time. The opening ceremony will begin at 7:30pm local time, which is 6:30pm UK time.

Remarkably, this is the first Olympic Games in a European timezone since those halcyon days of London 2012, due to the Games taking place in Brazil and Japan.

British TV audiences will be delighted to tune in all day every day without being required to set an early (or late) alarm to catch all the key moments.

