However, Biles is back and firing on all cylinders. She boasts seven Olympic medals to her name, including the four golds she won at Rio 2016, and you wouldn't bet against her in 2024.

Check out our Olympics on today guide, including hand-picked highlights from Olympic gold medallists and experts

Biles has caused a tidal wave of interest, with stars ranging from Tom Cruise to Ariana Grande jetting into Paris to savour her performances.

But when will she compete next at Paris 2024? This one's for you, Tom.

More like this

RadioTimes.com brings you a guide to when Simone Biles will perform next at the Olympic Games in 2024.

Don’t miss a minute of the Games with our complete 16-day Olympics TV Guide download, including how to watch all the action on TV, online, on catch-up and on the radio.

Read more: Olympics TV coverage | Olympics radio coverage | Olympics presenters and commentators

When is Simone Biles on next at the Olympics?

Biles has qualified for the team final, all-around final and all four individual finals.

All UK time. All events will be live on discovery+.

Tuesday 30th July

Women's Team Final (5:15pm)

Thursday 1st August

Women's All-Around Final (5:15pm)

Saturday 3rd August – Finals Day 1

Women's Vault Final (3:20pm)

Sunday 4th August – Finals Day 2

Women's Uneven Bars Final (2:40pm)

Monday 5th August – Finals Day 3

Women's Balance Beam Final (11:36am)

Women's Floor Exercise Final (1:20pm)

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.