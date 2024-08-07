Separate panels of four judges mark the competitors on difficulty, artistry and execution, with the scores from each panel being averaged and combined to find the winner.

Check out our Olympics on today guide, including hand-picked highlights from Olympic gold medallists and experts

Judges will be looking out for what are known as "dynamic elements of rotation", which are essentially the hardest moves that can be made with a given piece of apparatus, such as throwing the ribbon into the air, performing a series of moves, then catching it again on one fluid motion.

In the group competition, apparatus can be passed between the competitors, allowing for eye-catching synchronised moves. The group routines can last for up to 150 seconds, and individual routines for up to 90, with penalties being imposed for going over time, poorly executing moves, or failure to use the apparatus properly.

More like this

RadioTimes.com brings you our guide to rhythmic gymnastics at the Olympic Games in 2024.

Don’t miss a minute of the Games with our complete 16-day Olympics TV Guide download, including how to watch all the action on TV, online, on catch-up and on the radio.

Read more: Olympics TV coverage | Olympics radio coverage | Olympics presenters and commentators

When is rhythmic gymnastics at the Olympics 2024?

Rhythmic gymnastics at the Olympics begins on Thursday 8th August and runs until Saturday 10th August.

Team GB rhythmic gymnastics at the Olympics 2024

Team GB will only be competing in the artistic and trampoline disciplines, but the rhythmic competition still has plenty of action to look out for.

In the individual competition, Italy’s Sofia Raffaelli is one to watch, having won four individual titles at the Olympic qualifying event in Bulgaria, while Germany, Israel and Bulgaria are all expected to send strong teams for the group event.

Olympics 2024 rhythmic gymnastics on TV

You can tune in to watch every single minute of every event live on discovery+ throughout the Olympic Games 2024 in the UK.

All of this summer's Olympic action will be broadcast across the discovery+ online streaming platform, totalling around 3,800 hours over the course of the Games, while the Eurosport channels will host wall-to-wall coverage each day.

Fans will be spoiled for choice with more than 55 live feeds constantly rolling to cover every single event.

BBC will boast 250 hours of live coverage throughout the Games. Check out what they will show on their limited live feeds each day with our downloadable Olympics TV Guide or our online Olympics on Today Guide.

Olympics 2024 rhythmic gymnastics schedule

All UK time. Subject to change.

Thursday 8th August

9:00am – Individual All-Around Qualification Part 1

2:00pm – Individual All-Around Qualification Part 2

Friday 9th August

9:00am – Group All-Around Qualification Part 1

10:16am – Group All-Around Qualification Part 2

1:30pm – Individual All-Around Final

Saturday 10th August

1:00pm – Group All-Around Final

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.