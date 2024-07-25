This year's opening ceremony in Paris isn't a conventional event, with France opting against a stadium show and instead hosting the parade on the river Seine. They say they're expecting around 1.5 billion people to tune in to watch.

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet has promised the ceremony will be "truly poetic" as France host their first summer Olympics since 1924.

Thousands of athletes competing in France this summer and numerous performing artists will travel down the Seine, go past iconic landmarks such as Notre-Dame de Paris and the Louvre, while heading towards the Eiffel Tower as the sun sets on Paris.

There will be over 500,000 spectators present and packing the banks of the Seine but for those who aren't lucky enough to be there, how can you watch another iconic Olympic Games opening ceremony?

RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV coverage details for the Olympic Games 2024 opening ceremony.

Don't miss a minute of the Games with our complete 16-day Olympics TV Guide download

How to watch the Olympics 2024 opening ceremony on TV

BBC One will show the Olympics 2024 opening ceremony as it holds the rights for the Games this summer.

Remember to get comfortable for the ceremony, as it's expected to last up to four hours.

Coverage begins on BBC One at 5:45pm on Friday 26th July and will run until 10pm.

Live stream Olympics 2024 opening ceremony online

BBC iPlayer and the BBC website will be streaming live and catch-up coverage of all the action in Paris this summer.

The Olympics will also have its own streaming service on their official website. You can watch live and past events for free.

