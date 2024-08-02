Fans and competitors were left confused on Thursday as the race was abandoned midway through proceedings.

Confusion has reigned since the postponement, but we have good news! The show goes on...

RadioTimes.com brings you details of the rearranged men's skiff medal race.

When is the men's skiff medal race?

The rescheduled men's skiff medal race is set to take place from 12:13pm UK time on Friday 2nd August.

Why was the men's skiff medal race abandoned?

The race was abandoned due to lack of wind on Thursday.

Officials made the decision to move the race to another part of the bay off the coast of Marseille in a bid to catch a break.

However, those efforts to resume the race were thwarted, and officials waved the blue and white flag to signify the end of proceedings.

