Olympics 2024 hockey on TV: Channel, schedule, live stream
Your guide to hockey at the Olympic Games 2024, including TV coverage and schedule.
Played by two teams of 11 players, hockey is one of the fastest and most exciting Olympic sports.
The astroturf pitch is watered, primarily to make it less abrasive for the players, but this has the added effect of increasing the speed of the ball and producing dramatic geysers as players strike, flick, hook and push the ball.
Gender equality is a notable feature of hockey, both globally and at the Olympics, with a 50/50 split between genders for both the athletes and the officials: 12 men's teams and 12 women’s teams will compete across a pool stage followed by knockout quarter- and semi-finals.
In addition to the eventual gold medal matches, there will also be bronze medal matches for the defeated semi-finalists.
- Check out our Olympics on today guide, including hand-picked highlights from Olympic gold medallists and experts
Matches take place over four 15-minute quarters, with players attempting to reach the D-shaped shooting area from which goals can be scored.
More like this
The armoured goalkeeper is the only player on the pitch who is allowed to touch the ball with their body, while all outfield players can only use their stick.
Penalties can be awarded for fouls in the shooting area, and in the later knockout stages, can also be used to decide a tied game.
RadioTimes.com brings you our guide to hockey at the Olympic Games in 2024.
Don’t miss a minute of the Games with our complete 16-day Olympics TV Guide download, including how to watch all the action on TV, online, on catch-up and on the radio.
Read more: Olympics TV coverage | Olympics radio coverage | Olympics presenters and commentators
When is hockey at the Olympics 2024?
Hockey at the Olympics begins on Saturday 27th July and runs until Friday 9th August.
Team GB hockey at the Olympics 2024
Team GB is sending two experienced teams, with no fewer than four of the women’s team having been part of the gold medal-winning team at the Rio Olympics, including captain Hollie Pearne-Webb.
The men’s team features captain David Ames and Sam Ward, both competing in their third Olympics, while several more are on their second Olympic outing.
The current Olympic Champions are Belgium and the unpredictable but dangerous Netherlands. It’s also worth keeping an eye out for India, historically the most successful Olympic hockey nation.
Olympics 2024 hockey on TV
You can tune in to watch every single minute of every event live on discovery+ throughout the Olympic Games 2024 in the UK.
All of this summer's Olympic action will be broadcast across the discovery+ online streaming platform, totalling around 3,800 hours over the course of the Games, while the Eurosport channels will host wall-to-wall coverage each day.
Fans will be spoiled for choice with more than 55 live feeds constantly rolling to cover every single event.
BBC will boast 250 hours of live coverage throughout the Games. Check out what they will show on their limited live feeds each day with our downloadable Olympics TV Guide or our online Olympics on Today Guide.
Olympics 2024 hockey schedule
All UK time. Subject to change.
Men's
Saturday 27th July
Pitch 1:
- Great Britain v Spain: 9am
- Netherlands v South Africa: 11:45am
- Germany v France: 4pm
Pitch 2:
- Belgium v Ireland: 9:30am
- Australia v Argentina: 12:15pm
- India v New Zealand: 4:30pm
Sunday 28th July
Pitch 1:
- Germany v Spain: 4pm
- Netherlands v France: 6:45pm
Pitch 2:
- Belgium v New Zealand: 4:30pm
- South Africa v Great Britain: 7:15pm
Monday 29th July
Pitch 1:
- Ireland v Australia: 9am
- India v Argentina: 11:45am
Tuesday 30th July
Pitch 1:
- Spain v France: 9am
- Great Britain v Netherlands: 11:45am
- Argentina v New Zealand: 4pm
- Australia v Belgium: 6:45pm
Pitch 2:
- South Africa v Germany: 9:30am
- Ireland v India: 12:15pm
Wednesday 31st July
Pitch 1:
- Spain v South Africa: 6:45pm
Pitch 2:
- Germany v Netherlands: 4:30pm
Thursday 1st August
Pitch 1:
- India v Belgium: 9am
- France v Great Britain: 11:45am
Pitch 2:
- New Zealand v Australia: 9:30am
- Argentina v Ireland: 12:15pm
Friday 2nd August
Pitch 1:
- New Zealand v Ireland: 4pm
- France v South Africa: 6:45pm
Pitch 2:
- Netherlands v Spain: 9:30am
- Australia v India: 12:15pm
- Belgium v Argentina: 4:30pm
- Great Britain v Germany: 7:15pm
Sunday 4th August
Pitch 1:
- Quarter-final: 9am
- Quarter-final: 11:30am
- Quarter-final: 4:30pm
- Quarter-final: 7pm
Tuesday 6th August
Pitch 1:
- Semi-final: 1pm
- Semi-final: 6pm
Thursday 8th August
Pitch 1:
- Bronze medal match: 1pm
- Gold medal match: 6pm
Women's
Saturday 27th July
Pitch 1:
- Argentina v United States: 6:45pm
Pitch 2:
- Netherlands v France: 7:15pm
Sunday 28th July
Pitch 1:
- Belgium v China: 9am
- Australia v South Africa: 11:45am
Pitch 2:
- Germany v Japan: 9:30am
- Great Britain v Spain: 12:15pm
Monday 29th July
Pitch 1:
- Great Britain v Australia: 4pm
- Germany v Netherlands: 6:45pm
Pitch 2:
- Japan v China: 9:30am
- Spain v United States: 12:15pm
- South Africa v Argentina: 4:30pm
- France v Belgium: 7:15pm
Wednesday 31st July
Pitch 1:
- Argentina v Spain: 9am
- France v Germany: 11:45am
- Belgium v Japan: 4pm
Pitch 2:
- South Africa v Great Britain: 9:30am
- Australia v United States: 12:15pm
- Netherlands v China: 7:15pm
Thursday 1st August
Pitch 1:
- United States v Great Britain: 4pm
- Japan v France: 6:45pm
Pitch 2:
- Spain v South Africa: 4:30pm
- Argentina v Australia: 7:15pm
Friday 2nd August
Pitch 1:
- China v Germany: 9am
- Belgium v Netherlands: 11:45am
Saturday 3rd August
Pitch 1:
- Great Britain v Argentina: 9am
- Australia v Spain: 11:45am
- China v France: 4pm
- Germany v Belgium: 6:45pm
Pitch 2:
- Netherlands v Japan: 9:30am
- United States v South Africa: 12:15pm
Monday 5th August
Pitch 1:
- Quarter-final: 9am
- Quarter-final: 11:30am
- Quarter-final: 4:30pm
- Quarter-final: 7pm
Wednesday 7th August
Pitch 1:
- Semi-final: 1pm
- Semi-final: 6pm
Friday 9th August
Pitch 1:
- Bronze medal match: 1pm
- Gold medal match: 7pm
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.