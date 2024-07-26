Gender equality is a notable feature of hockey, both globally and at the Olympics, with a 50/50 split between genders for both the athletes and the officials: 12 men's teams and 12 women’s teams will compete across a pool stage followed by knockout quarter- and semi-finals.

In addition to the eventual gold medal matches, there will also be bronze medal matches for the defeated semi-finalists.

Matches take place over four 15-minute quarters, with players attempting to reach the D-shaped shooting area from which goals can be scored.

The armoured goalkeeper is the only player on the pitch who is allowed to touch the ball with their body, while all outfield players can only use their stick.

Penalties can be awarded for fouls in the shooting area, and in the later knockout stages, can also be used to decide a tied game.

RadioTimes.com brings you our guide to hockey at the Olympic Games in 2024.

When is hockey at the Olympics 2024?

Hockey at the Olympics begins on Saturday 27th July and runs until Friday 9th August.

Team GB hockey at the Olympics 2024

Team GB is sending two experienced teams, with no fewer than four of the women’s team having been part of the gold medal-winning team at the Rio Olympics, including captain Hollie Pearne-Webb.

The men’s team features captain David Ames and Sam Ward, both competing in their third Olympics, while several more are on their second Olympic outing.

The current Olympic Champions are Belgium and the unpredictable but dangerous Netherlands. It’s also worth keeping an eye out for India, historically the most successful Olympic hockey nation.

Olympics 2024 hockey on TV

You can tune in to watch every single minute of every event live on discovery+ throughout the Olympic Games 2024 in the UK.

All of this summer's Olympic action will be broadcast across the discovery+ online streaming platform, totalling around 3,800 hours over the course of the Games, while the Eurosport channels will host wall-to-wall coverage each day.

Fans will be spoiled for choice with more than 55 live feeds constantly rolling to cover every single event.

BBC will boast 250 hours of live coverage throughout the Games. Check out what they will show on their limited live feeds each day with our downloadable Olympics TV Guide or our online Olympics on Today Guide.

Olympics 2024 hockey schedule

All UK time. Subject to change.

Men's

Saturday 27th July

Pitch 1:

Great Britain v Spain: 9am

Netherlands v South Africa: 11:45am

Germany v France: 4pm

Pitch 2:

Belgium v Ireland: 9:30am

Australia v Argentina: 12:15pm

India v New Zealand: 4:30pm

Sunday 28th July

Pitch 1:

Germany v Spain: 4pm

Netherlands v France: 6:45pm

Pitch 2:

Belgium v New Zealand: 4:30pm

South Africa v Great Britain: 7:15pm

Monday 29th July

Pitch 1:

Ireland v Australia: 9am

India v Argentina: 11:45am

Tuesday 30th July

Pitch 1:

Spain v France: 9am

Great Britain v Netherlands: 11:45am

Argentina v New Zealand: 4pm

Australia v Belgium: 6:45pm

Pitch 2:

South Africa v Germany: 9:30am

Ireland v India: 12:15pm

Wednesday 31st July

Pitch 1:

Spain v South Africa: 6:45pm

Pitch 2:

Germany v Netherlands: 4:30pm

Thursday 1st August

Pitch 1:

India v Belgium: 9am

France v Great Britain: 11:45am

Pitch 2:

New Zealand v Australia: 9:30am

Argentina v Ireland: 12:15pm

Friday 2nd August

Pitch 1:

New Zealand v Ireland: 4pm

France v South Africa: 6:45pm

Pitch 2:

Netherlands v Spain: 9:30am

Australia v India: 12:15pm

Belgium v Argentina: 4:30pm

Great Britain v Germany: 7:15pm

Sunday 4th August

Pitch 1:

Quarter-final: 9am

Quarter-final: 11:30am

Quarter-final: 4:30pm

Quarter-final: 7pm

Tuesday 6th August

Pitch 1:

Semi-final: 1pm

Semi-final: 6pm

Thursday 8th August

Pitch 1:

Bronze medal match: 1pm

Gold medal match: 6pm

Women's

Saturday 27th July

Pitch 1:

Argentina v United States: 6:45pm

Pitch 2:

Netherlands v France: 7:15pm

Sunday 28th July

Pitch 1:

Belgium v China: 9am

Australia v South Africa: 11:45am

Pitch 2:

Germany v Japan: 9:30am

Great Britain v Spain: 12:15pm

Monday 29th July

Pitch 1:

Great Britain v Australia: 4pm

Germany v Netherlands: 6:45pm

Pitch 2:

Japan v China: 9:30am

Spain v United States: 12:15pm

South Africa v Argentina: 4:30pm

France v Belgium: 7:15pm

Wednesday 31st July

Pitch 1:

Argentina v Spain: 9am

France v Germany: 11:45am

Belgium v Japan: 4pm

Pitch 2:

South Africa v Great Britain: 9:30am

Australia v United States: 12:15pm

Netherlands v China: 7:15pm

Thursday 1st August

Pitch 1:

United States v Great Britain: 4pm

Japan v France: 6:45pm

Pitch 2:

Spain v South Africa: 4:30pm

Argentina v Australia: 7:15pm

Friday 2nd August

Pitch 1:

China v Germany: 9am

Belgium v Netherlands: 11:45am

Saturday 3rd August

Pitch 1:

Great Britain v Argentina: 9am

Australia v Spain: 11:45am

China v France: 4pm

Germany v Belgium: 6:45pm

Pitch 2:

Netherlands v Japan: 9:30am

United States v South Africa: 12:15pm

Monday 5th August

Pitch 1:

Quarter-final: 9am

Quarter-final: 11:30am

Quarter-final: 4:30pm

Quarter-final: 7pm

Wednesday 7th August

Pitch 1:

Semi-final: 1pm

Semi-final: 6pm

Friday 9th August

Pitch 1:

Bronze medal match: 1pm

Gold medal match: 7pm

