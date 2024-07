Check out our Olympics on today guide, including hand-picked highlights from Olympic gold medallists and experts

Olympics 2024 gold medal events today

All UK time. Subject to change. Every event will be shown live on discovery+.

Day 1: Saturday 27th July

DIVING: Women’s Synchronised 3m Springboard (10am)

FENCING: Women’s Epée Individual (8:30pm), Men’s Sabre Individual (8:55pm)

JUDO: Women’s -48kg (4:38pm), Men’s -60kg (5:09pm)

ROAD CYCLING: Women’s Time Trial (1:30pm), Men’s Time Trial (3:34pm)

RUGBY SEVENS: Men (6:45pm)

SHOOTING: Mixed Team 10m Air Rifle (10am)

SKATEBOARDING: Men’s Street (4pm)

SWIMMING: Men’s 400m Freestyle (7:42pm), Women’s 400m Freestyle (7:55pm), Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay (8:37pm), Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay (8:50pm)

Day 2: Sunday 28th July

ARCHERY: Women’s Team (4:11pm)

CANOE SLALOM: Women’s Kayak Single (4:45pm)

FENCING: Women’s Foil Individual (8:45pm), Men’s Epée Individual (9:15pm)

JUDO: Men’s -66kg (4:38pm), Women’s -52kg (5:09pm)

MOUNTAIN BIKING: Women’s Cross-Country (1:10pm)

SHOOTING: Men’s 10m Air Pistol (8:30am), Women’s 10m Air Pistol (11am)

SKATEBOARDING: Women’s Street (4pm)

SWIMMING: Men’s 400m Individual Medley (7:30pm), Women’s 100m Butterfly (7:45pm), Men’s 100m Breaststroke (8:54pm)

Day 3: Monday 29th July

CANOE SLALOM: Men’s Canoe Single (4:20pm)

DIVING: Men’s Synchronised 10m Platform (10am)

EQUESTRIAN: Eventing Team Jumping (11:15am), Eventing Individual Jumping (2pm)

FENCING: Women’s Sabre Individual (8:45pm), Men’s Foil Individual (9:10pm)

GYMNASTICS: Men’s Team (4:30pm)

JUDO: Women’s -57kg (4:38pm), Men’s -73kg (5:09pm)

MOUNTAIN BIKING: Men’s Cross-Country (1:10pm)

SHOOTING: Women’s 10m Air Rifle (8:30am), Men’s 10m Air Rifle (11am)

SWIMMING: Women’s 400m Individual Medley (7:30pm), Men’s 200m Freestyle (7:43pm), Men’s 100m Backstroke (8:22pm), Women’s 100m Breaststroke (8:32pm), Women’s 200m Freestyle (8:48pm)

Day 4: Tuesday 30th July

FENCING: Women’s Épée Team (7:30pm)

GYMNASTICS: Women’s Team (5:15pm)

JUDO: Men’s -81kg (4:38pm), Women’s -63kg (5:09pm)

RUGBY SEVENS: Women (6:45pm)

SHOOTING: Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol (9am), Men’s Trap (2:30pm)

SURFING: Men’s (2:34am), Women’s (3:15am)

SWIMMING: Women’s 100m Backstroke (7:57pm), Men’s 800m Freestyle (8:03pm), Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay (8:59pm)

TABLE TENNIS: Mixed Doubles (1:30pm)

TRIATHLON: Men’s Individual (7am)

Day 5: Wednesday 31st July

BMX: Women’s Freestyle Park (12:10pm), Men’s Freestyle Park (1:45pm)

CANOE SLALOM: Women’s Canoe Single (4:25pm)

DIVING: Women’s Synchronised 10m Platform (10am)

FENCING: Men’s Sabre Team (7:30pm)

GYMNASTICS: Men’s All-Around (4:30pm)

JUDO: Women’s -70kg (4:38pm), Men’s -90kg (5:09pm)

ROWING: Men’s Quad Sculls (11:26am), Women’s Quad Sculls (11:38am)

SHOOTING: Women’s Trap (2:30pm)

SWIMMING: Women’s 100m Freestyle (7:30pm), Men’s 200m Butterfly (7:36pm), Women’s 1500m Freestyle (8:04pm), Men’s 200m Breaststroke (9:08pm), Men’s 100m Freestyle (9:15pm)

TRIATHLON: Women’s Individual (7am)

Day 6: Thursday 1st August

ATHLETICS: Men’s 20km Walk (6:30am), Women’s 20km Walk (8:20am)

CANOE SLALOM: Men’s Kayak Single (4:30pm)

FENCING: Women’s Team Foil (7:30pm)

GYMNASTICS: Women’s All-Around (5:15pm)

JUDO: Men’s -100kg (4:38pm), Women’s -78kg (5:09pm)

ROWING: Women’s Double Sculls (10:18am), Men’s Double Sculls (10:30am), Women’s Four (10:50am), Men’s Four (11:10am)

SAILING: Men’s Skiff (11am), Women’s Skiff (11am)

SHOOTING: Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions (8:30am)

SWIMMING: Women’s 200m Butterfly (7:30pm), Men’s 200m Backstroke (7:37pm), Women’s 200m Breaststroke (8:03pm), Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay (8:48pm)

Day 7: Friday 2nd August

ARCHERY: Mixed Team (3:43pm)

ATHLETICS: Men’s 10,000m (8:20pm)

BADMINTON: Mixed Doubles (3:10pm)

BMX: Men’s Racing (8:35pm), Women’s Racing (8:50pm)

DIVING: Men’s Synchronised 3m Springboard (10am)

EQUESTRIAN: Jumping Team (1pm)

FENCING: Men’s Team Epée (7:30pm)

JUDO: Women’s +78kg (4:38pm), Men’s +100kg (5:09pm)

ROWING: Men’s Pair (10:30am), Women’s Pair (10:42am), LWT Men’s Double Sculls (11:02am), LWT Women’s Double Sculls (11:22am)

SAILING: Women’s Windsurfing (10am), Men’s Windsurfing (10am)

SHOOTING: Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions (8:30am)

SWIMMING: Men’s 50m Freestyle (7:30pm), Women’s 200m Backstroke (7:39pm), Men’s 200m Individual Medley (7:49pm)

TENNIS: Mixed Doubles (6pm)

TRAMPOLINE: Women’s (12:50pm), Men’s (6:45pm)

Day 8: Saturday 3rd August

ARCHERY: Women’s Individual (1:46pm)

ATHLETICS: Men’s Shot Put (6:35pm), Women’s Triple Jump (7:20pm), 4x400m Mixed Relay (7:55pm), Women’s 100m (8:20pm), Decathlon final event (1500m) (8:45pm)

BADMINTON: Women’s Doubles (3:10pm)

EQUESTRIAN: Dressage Team Grand Prix Special (9am)

FENCING: Women’s Sabre Team (7pm)

GYMNASTICS: Men’s Floor Exercise (2:30pm), Women’s Vault (3:20pm), Men’s Pommel Horse (4:10pm)

JUDO: Mixed Team (4:20pm)

ROAD CYCLING: Men’s Road Race (10am)

ROWING: Women’s Single Sculls (9:18am), Men’s Single Sculls (9:30am), Women’s Eight (9:50am), Men’s Eight (10:10am)

SHOOTING: Women’s 25m Pistol (8:30am), Men’s Skeet (2:30pm)

SWIMMING: Men’s 100m Butterfly (7:30pm), Women’s 200m Individual Medley (7:59pm), Women’s 800m Freestyle (8:09pm), Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay (8:33pm)

TABLE TENNIS: Women’s Singles (1:30pm)

TENNIS: Women’s Singles (11am), Men’s Doubles (11am)

Day 9: Sunday 4th August

ARCHERY: Men’s Individual (1:46pm)

ATHLETICS: Women’s High Jump (6:50pm), Men’s Hammer (7:30pm), Men’s 100m (8:55pm)

BADMINTON: Men’s Doubles (3:10pm)

EQUESTRIAN: Dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle (9am)

FENCING: Men’s Foil Team (7:30pm)

GOLF: Men’s Final Round (8am)

GYMNASTICS: Men’s Rings (2pm), Women’s Uneven Bars (2:40pm), Men’s Vault (3:25pm)

ROAD CYCLING: Women’s Road Race (1pm)

SHOOTING: Women’s Skeet (2:30pm)

SWIMMING: Women’s 50m Freestyle (5:30pm), Men’s 1500m Freestyle (5:36pm), Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay (6:12pm), Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay (6:35pm)

TABLE TENNIS: Men’s Singles (1:30pm)

TENNIS: Men’s Singles (11am), Women’s Doubles (11am)

Day 10: Monday 5th August

ATHLETICS: Men’s Pole Vault (6pm), Women’s Discus (7:30pm), Women’s 5,000m (8:10pm), Women’s 800m (8:45pm)

BADMINTON: Women’s Singles (9:55am), Men’s Singles (2:40pm)

BASKETBALL: 3x3 Women’s (9:05pm), 3x3 Men’s (9:35pm)

CANOE SLALOM: Women’s Kayak Cross (3:55pm), Men’s Kayak Cross (4pm)

GYMNASTICS: Men’s Parallel Bars (10:45am), Women’s Balance Beam (11:36am), Men’s Horizontal Bar (12:31pm), Women’s Floor Exercise (1:20pm)

SHOOTING: Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol (8:30am), Mixed Skeet Team (2pm)

TRACK CYCLING: Women’s Team Sprint (6:58pm)

TRIATHLON: Mixed Relay (7am)

Day 11: Tuesday 6th August

ATHLETICS: Women’s Hammer (7pm), Men’s Long Jump (7:20pm), Men’s 1500m (7:50pm), Women’s 3,000m Steeplechase (8:10pm), Women’s 200m (8:40pm)

BOXING: Women’s 60kg (10:06pm)

DIVING: Women’s 10m Platform (2pm)

EQUESTRIAN: Jumping Individual (9am)

SAILING: Women’s Dinghy (10am), Men’s Dinghy (10am)

SKATEBOARDING: Women’s Park (4:30pm)

TRACK CYCLING: Men’s Team Sprint (7:07pm)

WRESTLING: Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg (6:55pm), Men’s Greco-Roman 130kg (7:30pm), Women’s Freestyle 68kg (8:15pm)

Day 12: Wednesday 7th August

ARTISTIC SWIMMING: Team (6:30pm)

ATHLETICS: Mixed Marathon Walk Relay (6:30am), Women’s Pole Vault (6pm), Men’s Discus (7:25pm), Men’s 400m (8:20pm), Men’s 3,000m Steeplechase (8:40pm)

BOXING: Men’s 63.5kg (9:34pm), Men’s 80kg (9:51pm)

SAILING: Mixed Multihull (10am), Mixed Dinghy (10am)

SKATEBOARDING: Men’s Park (4:30pm)

SPORT CLIMBING: Women’s Speed (11:55am)

TAEKWONDO: Women’s -49kg (8:23pm), Men’s -58kg (8:39pm)

TRACK CYCLING: Men’s Team Pursuit (5:33pm), Women’s Team Pursuit (5:57pm)

WEIGHTLIFTING: Men’s 61kg (2pm), Women’s 49kg (6:30pm)

WRESTLING: Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg (6:55pm), Men’s Greco-Roman 97kg (7:30pm), Women’s Freestyle 50kg (8:15pm)

Day 13: Thursday 8th August

ATHLETICS: Women’s Long Jump (7pm), Men’s Javelin (7:25pm), Men’s 200m (7:30pm), Women’s 400m Hurdles (8:25pm), Men’s 110m Hurdles (8:45pm)

BOXING: Men’s 51kg (9:34pm), Women’s 54kg (9:51pm)

CANOE SPRINT: Men’s Canoe Double 500m (12:30pm), Women’s Kayak Four 500m (12:40pm), Men’s Kayak Four 500m (12:50pm)

DIVING: Men’s 3m Springboard (2pm)

HOCKEY: Men’s (6pm)

MARATHON SWIMMING: Women’s 10km (6:30am)

SAILING: Men’s Kite (10am), Women’s Kite (10am)

SPORT CLIMBING: Men’s Speed (11:55am)

TAEKWONDO: Men’s -68kg (8:23pm), Women’s -57kg (8:39pm)

TRACK CYCLING: Women’s Keirin (6:11pm), Men’s Omnium (6:27pm)

WEIGHTLIFTING: Women’s 59kg (2pm), Men’s 73kg (6:30pm)

WRESTLING: Men’s Greco-Roman 67kg (6:55pm), Men’s Greco-Roman 87kg (7:30pm), Women’s Freestyle 53kg (8:15pm)

Day 14: Friday 9th August

ATHLETICS: Women’s 4x100m Relay (6:30pm), Women’s Shot Put (6:40pm), Men’s 4x100m Relay (6:45pm), Women’s 400m (7pm), Men’s Triple Jump (7:10pm), Women’s Heptathlon final event (800m) (7:15pm), Women’s 10,000m (7:55pm), Men’s 400m Hurdles (8:45pm)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL: Women’s (9:30pm)

BOXING: Men’s 71kg (8:30pm), Women’s 50kg (8:47pm), Men’s 92kg (9:34pm), Women’s 66kg (9:51pm)

BREAKING: B-Girls (8:23pm)

CANOE SPRINT: Women’s Canoe Double 500m (11:50am), Women’s Kayak Double 500m (12:10pm), Men’s Kayak Double 500m (12:30pm), Men’s Canoe Single 1,000m (12:50pm)

DIVING: Women’s 3m Springboard (2pm)

FOOTBALL: Men’s (5pm)

HOCKEY: Women’s (7pm)

MARATHON SWIMMING: Men’s 10km (6:30am)

RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS: Individual All-Around (1:30pm)

SPORT CLIMBING: Men’s Boulder (9:15am), Lead (11:28am)

TABLE TENNIS: Men’s Team (2pm)

TAEKWONDO: Women’s -67kg (8:23pm), Men’s -80kg (8:39pm)

TRACK CYCLING: Men’s Sprint (5pm, decider 6:38pm), Women’s Madison (5:09pm)

WEIGHTLIFTING: Men’s 89kg (2pm), Women’s 71kg (6:30pm)

WRESTLING: Men’s Freestyle 57kg (6:55pm), Men’s Freestyle 86kg (7:30pm), Women’s Freestyle 57kg (8:15pm)

Day 15: Saturday 10th August

ARTISTIC SWIMMING: Duet (6:30pm)

ATHLETICS: Men’s Marathon (7am), Men’s High Jump (6:10am), Men’s 800m (6:25pm), Women’s Javelin (6:40pm), Women’s 100m Hurdles (6:45pm), Men’s 5,000m (7pm), Women’s 1500m (7:25pm), Men’s 4x400m Relay (8:12pm), Women’s 4x400m Relay (8:22pm)

BASKETBALL: Men’s (8:30pm)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL: Men’s (9:30pm)

BOXING: Women’s 57kg (8:30pm), Men’s 57kg (8:47pm), Women’s 75kg (9:34pm), Men’s +92kg (9:51pm)

BREAKING: B-Boys (8:23pm)

CANOE SPRINT: Women’s Kayak Single 500m (12 noon), Men’s Kayak Single 1,000m (12:20pm), Women’s Canoe Single 200m (12:50pm)

DIVING: Men’s 10m Platform (2pm)

FOOTBALL: Women’s (4pm)

GOLF: Women’s Final Round (8am)

HANDBALL: Women’s (2pm)

MODERN PENTATHLON: Men’s Final Laser Run (6:10pm)

RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS: Group All-Around (1pm)

SPORT CLIMBING: Women’s Boulder (9:15am), Lead (11:28am)

TABLE TENNIS: Women’s Team (2pm)

TAEKWONDO: Men’s +80kg (8:23pm), Women’s +67kg (8:39pm)

TRACK CYCLING: Men’s Madison (4:59pm)

VOLLEYBALL: Men’s (12 noon)

WATER POLO: Women’s (2:35pm)

WEIGHTLIFTING: Men’s 102kg (10:30am), Women’s 81kg (3pm), Men’s +102kg (7:30pm)

WRESTLING: Men’s Freestyle 74kg (6:55pm), Men’s Freestyle 125kg (7:30pm), Women’s Freestyle 62kg (8:15pm)

Day 16: Sunday 11th August

ATHLETICS: Women’s Marathon (7am)

BASKETBALL: Women’s (2:30pm)

HANDBALL: Men’s (12:30pm)

MODERN PENTATHLON: Women’s Final Laser Run (11:40am)

TRACK CYCLING: Women’s Sprint (11:45am), Men’s Keirin (12:32pm), Women’s Omnium Points Race (12:56pm)

VOLLEYBALL: Women’s (12 noon)

WATER POLO: Men’s (1pm)

WEIGHTLIFTING: Women’s +81kg (10:30am)

WRESTLING: Men’s Freestyle 65kg (11:25am), Men’s Freestyle 97kg (12 noon), Women’s Freestyle 76kg (12:45pm)

