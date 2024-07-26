With disrupted access to training facilities and the countless other factors which contribute to becoming an Olympian made even more challenging, the participation of these athletes at events like the Olympics is left in limbo.

Athletes have found themselves in such situations across much of the history of the modern Olympics, with many prevented from realising their dream.

But at the last few Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has worked with bodies such as the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) to provide a lifeline known as the EOR.

RadioTimes.com explains what EOR stands for and everything you need to know about refugee athletes at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

What does EOR stand for at the Olympics 2024?

EOR stands for Équipe Olympique des Réfugiés, which is French for the Refugee Olympic Team.

Paris 2024 marks the third appearance of an IOC Refugee Olympic Team at the Olympic Games, following Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

Meanwhile, the IOC announced in May that this year’s EOR would be the biggest yet, with 36 athletes from 11 countries representing the world’s displaced population this summer.

The team – whose athletes the IOC said have been hosted by 15 different National Olympic Committees from other countries around the world – will compete in 12 different sports in Paris: athletics, badminton, boxing, breaking, canoe (both slalom and sprint), judo, road cycling, shooting, swimming, taekwondo, weightlifting and wrestling (freestyle and Greco-Roman).

Its chef de mission in Paris will be Masomah Ali Zada, who competed as a member of the 29-strong IOC Refugee Olympic Team at Tokyo 2020, while athletics (seven EOR athletes), judo (six) and taekwondo (five) will be the most represented sports on the EOR in Paris.

Announcing the EOR for Paris 2024, IOC president Thomas Bach said: "We welcome all of you with open arms. You are an enrichment to our Olympic Community, and to our societies.

"With your participation in the Olympic Games, you will demonstrate the human potential of resilience and excellence. This will send a message of hope to the more than 100 million displaced people around the world."

The athletes of the IOC Refugee Olympic Team for Paris 2024 and their respective sports can be found below.

Several of them – Dorsa Yavarivafa, Cindy Ngamba, Matin Balsini, Farzad Mansouri and Ramiro Mora – currently reside in the UK, where they have been supported by Team GB and national governing bodies in their respective sports.

Adnan Khankan – judo

Alaa Maso – swimming

Amir Ansari – road cycling

Amir Rezanejad Hassanjani – canoe (slalom)

Arab Sibghatullah – judo

Cindy Ngamba – boxing

Dina Pouryounes Langeroudi – taekwondo

Dorian Keletela – athletics

Dorsa Yavarivafa – badminton

Eyeru Gebru – road cycling

Farida Abaroge – athletics

Farzad Mansouri – taekwondo

Fernando Dayan Jorge Enriquez – canoe (sprint)

Francisco Edilio Centeno Nieves – shooting

Hadi Tiranvalipour – taekwondo

Iman Mahdavi – wrestling

Jamal Abdelmaji – athletics

Jamal Valizadeh – wrestling (Greco-Roman)

Kasra Mehdipournejad – taekwondo

Luna Solomon – shooting

Mahboubeh Barbari Yharfi – judo

Manizha Talash – breaking

Matin Balsini – swimming

Mohammad Amin Alsalami – athletics

Mohammad Rashnonezhad – judo

Muna Dahouk – judo

Musa Suliman – athletics

Nigara Shaheen – judo

Omid Ahmadisafa – boxing

Perina Lokure Nakang – athletics

Ramiro Mora – weightlifting

Saeid Fazloula – canoe (sprint)

Saman Soltani – canoe (sprint)

Tachlowini Gabriyesos – athletics

Yahya Al Ghotany – taekwondo

Yekta Jamali Galeh – weightlifting

