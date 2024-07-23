In addition to new events such as Breaking and Kayak Cross, the Paris Olympics is set to feature a unique twist on the traditional Opening Ceremony when the Games will be officially declared open.

Team GB are bidding to improve on the 64 medals won at the 2020 Olympic Games in Japan, which was enough to earn fourth place on the medal table, while high-profile British athletes including Adam Peaty and Tom Daley will be competing once again.

RadioTimes.com brings you the start date for the Olympic Games 2024, including a handful of key events for your diary.

When does the Olympics 2024 start?

The Olympic Games formally begins with the opening ceremony on Friday 26th July. However, events will have already started by this time.

Sporting action at the Olympic Games 2024 officially gets under way on Wednesday 24th July courtesy of group-stage matches in the football and pool rounds in the rugby sevens.

The opening ceremony is scheduled to start at 6:30pm on Friday. It will be a historic occasion as athletes will travel on boats down the Seine instead of parading inside the main stadium – the Stade de France.

When does the Olympics 2024 end?

After dishing out 5,084 medals, the curtain will come down on the Olympic Games 2024 with the Closing Ceremony on Sunday 11th August. It is set to start at 8pm and will take place at the Stade de France.

When does athletics start at the Olympics 2024?

Athletics is the marquee sport at the Olympic Games, but the first lick of track and field action does not take place until Thursday 1st August when medals will be dished out to the first three across the line in the men's 20km race walk and women's 20km race walk.

You will get the chance to catch the world's fastest athletes in the women's 100m final on Saturday 3rd August and men's 100m final on Sunday 4th August.

The women's marathon on Sunday 11th August is the last event on the athletics schedule.

