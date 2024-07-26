Badminton is one the most dynamic sports at the Olympics, with slow, defensive lobs suddenly giving way to frantic flurries of volley shots or powerful smashes.

There will be 172 places for qualifying athletes, with nations allowed to enter a maximum of eight players across the five competitions.

Check out our Olympics on today guide, including hand-picked highlights from Olympic gold medallists and experts

China is the dominant nation in world badminton, and they are likely to pick up medals in all competitions, particularly with defending women’s champion Chen Yu Fei.

More like this

They may not get it all their own way, however, as Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen is the defending men’s Olympic champion and current world No. 1, not to mention the top qualifier for Paris 2024.

RadioTimes.com brings you our guide to badminton at the Olympic Games in 2024.

Don’t miss a minute of the Games with our complete 16-day Olympics TV Guide download, including how to watch all the action on TV, online, on catch-up and on the radio.

Read more: Olympics TV coverage | Olympics radio coverage | Olympics presenters and commentators

When is badminton at the Olympics 2024?

Badminton at the Olympics begins on Saturday 27th July and runs until Monday 5th August.

Team GB badminton at the Olympics 2024

Team GB have qualified three players for the badminton competition - Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in the men’s doubles, and Kirsty Gilmour in the women’s singles.

All three have Olympic experience, with Lane and Vendy having competed in Tokyo, while Gilmour has previously competed at Rio and Tokyo.

Although none of the trio have yet achieved a medal at the Olympics, they have a number of bronze and silver medals between them from both the European Championships and the Commonwealth Games.

Olympics 2024 badminton on TV

You can tune in to watch every single minute of every event live on discovery+ throughout the Olympic Games 2024 in the UK.

All of this summer's Olympic action will be broadcast across the discovery+ online streaming platform, totalling around 3,800 hours over the course of the Games, while the Eurosport channels will host wall-to-wall coverage each day.

Fans will be spoiled for choice with more than 55 live feeds constantly rolling to cover every single event.

BBC will boast 250 hours of live coverage throughout the Games. Check out what they will show on their limited live feeds each day with our downloadable Olympics TV Guide or our online Olympics on Today Guide.

Olympics 2024 badminton schedule

Saturday 27th July – Wednesday 31st

Prelim: Men's singles

Prelim: Men's doubles

Prelim: Women's singles

Prelim: Women's doubles

Prelim: Mixed doubles

Wednesday 31st July

QF: Mixed doubles

Thursday 1st August

SF: Mixed doubles

QF: Men's doubles

QF: Women's doubles

Ro16: Men's singles

Ro16: Men's singles

Friday 2nd August

F: Mixed doubles

SF: Men's doubles

SF: Women's doubles

QF: Men's singles

Saturday 3rd August

F: Women's doubles

QF: Women's singles

Sunday 4th August

F: Men's doubles

SF: Men's singles

SF: Women's singles

Monday 5th August

F: Men's singles

F: Women's singles

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.