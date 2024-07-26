The competition will take place inside the grassy, pyramidal walls of the Bercy centre, and will begin with nerve-wracking qualifiers in which competitors will need to balance the complexity of the routines against the duration of the event - peak too soon and there’s nothing left to wow the judges in the final; keep too much in the bag and they may not qualify.

Gymnasts are no longer scored using the traditional 10-point system, which is now seen as lacking nuance.

Instead, judges will assess the athletes moves using separate Difficulty and Execution scores.

The D score starts at zero, and points ranging from 0.1 to 1.0 are awarded to the moves the gymnast incorporates into their routine. The E score, meanwhile, starts at 10 and has points deducted. The D and E scores are then combined to decide the winners.

RadioTimes.com brings you our guide to artistic gymnastics at the Olympic Games in 2024.

When is artistic gymnastics at the Olympics 2024?

Artistic gymnastics at the Olympics begins on Saturday 27th July and runs until Monday 5th August.

Team GB artistic gymnastics at the Olympics 2024

One of Team GB’s strongest hopes is Jessica Gadirova, who helped Team GB win their first team gymnastics medal in over 90 years at the Tokyo Olympics, and has since picked up individual gold and bronze medals at the World Championships.

Other names to note are the powerhouse US team that includes two former all-around gold medalists in Suni Lee and the all-time great Simone Biles, whose tally of 37 Olympic and World Championship medals makes her the most successful artistic gymnast in history.

Olympics 2024 artistic gymnastics on TV

You can tune in to watch every single minute of every event live on discovery+ throughout the Olympic Games 2024 in the UK.

All of this summer's Olympic action will be broadcast across the discovery+ online streaming platform, totalling around 3,800 hours over the course of the Games, while the Eurosport channels will host wall-to-wall coverage each day.

Fans will be spoiled for choice with more than 55 live feeds constantly rolling to cover every single event.

BBC will boast 250 hours of live coverage throughout the Games. Check out what they will show on their limited live feeds each day with our downloadable Olympics TV Guide or our online Olympics on Today Guide.

Olympics 2024 artistic gymnastics schedule

All UK time. Subject to change.

Saturday 27th July

Men's Qualification - Subdivision 1 (10am)

Men's Qualification - Subdivision 2 (2:30pm)

Men's Qualification - Subdivision 3 (7pm)

Sunday 28th July

Women's Qualification - Subdivision 1 (8:30am)

Women's Qualification - Subdivision 2 (10:40am)

Women's Qualification - Subdivision 3 (1:50pm)

Women's Qualification - Subdivision 4 (5pm)

Women's Qualification - Subdivision 5 (8:10pm)

Monday 29th July

Men's Team Final (5:30pm)

Tuesday 30th July

Women's Team Final (5:15pm)

Wednesday 31st July

Men's All-Around Final (4:30pm)

Thursday 1st August

Women's All-Around Final (5:15pm)

Saturday 3rd August

Men's Floor Exercise Final (2:30pm)

Women's Vault Final (3:20pm)

Men's Pommel Horse Final (4:10pm)

Sunday 4th August

Men's Rings Final (2pm)

Women's Uneven Bars Final (2:40pm)

Men's Vault Final (3:25pm)

Monday 5th August

Men's Parallel Bars Final (10:45am)

Women's Balance Beam Final (11:36am)

Men's Horizontal Bar Final (12:31pm)

Women's Floor Exercise Final (1:20pm)

