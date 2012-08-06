The triathlon (1.5km swim, 43km cycle, 10km run, in and around London’s Hyde Park) is all about Britain’s Brownlee brothers. Earlier in the season Jonathan won back-to-back races in San Diego and Madrid and it looked to all the world as if he was the best. He won by a big margin in both events and it didn’t look like anyone could touch him. Of course, what we didn’t factor in was his older brother, Alistair, who was recovering from an Achilles injury and recently returned to beat his sibling by a country mile.

It’s an embarrassment of riches and as a result the rest of the guys have been left to fight it out among themselves. Having watched his comeback I’d say Alistair is unstoppable, but he does have that nagging injury. Fingers crossed that they come home with gold and silver — but which way round?