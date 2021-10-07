How to watch Northern Ireland Open 2021 snooker: TV channel and schedule
Check out our comprehensive guide to how to watch the Northern Ireland Open 2021 snooker, including schedule, final date, TV and live stream details.
Published:
The Northern Ireland Open marks the first of the home nations tournaments to get underway in the 2021/22 season.
A total of 64 players will enter the main draw hoping for a shot at success including the regular cast of big names including World Champion Mark Selby, defending champion Judd Trump and the iconic Ronnie O’Sullivan.
Trump defeated O’Sullivan 9-7 in a thrilling encounter to claim the top prize last year. In fact, that was the third consecutive time Trump had defeated Ronnie 9-7 in the Northern Ireland Open final.
While O’Sullivan certainly won’t hope for another same result, fans would not be short-changed to see a repeat of the last few years’ thrilling drama from the table.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Northern Ireland Open including TV details and the match schedule.
Is Northern Ireland Open on TV?
Yes! You can tune in to watch the Northern Ireland Open live on Eurosport in the UK, meaning you can flick on your TV and soak it all up without needing to stream.
There’s plenty of snooker coverage throughout the year on Eurosport including extensive coverage of the World Championships.
What channel is Northern Ireland Open on?
All of the action takes place on Eurosport 1 with live coverage starting 15 minutes before the first match of each afternoon session.
Afternoon session TV coverage: 12:45pm – 5pm
Evening session TV coverage: 6pm – 11pm
How can I watch the Northern Ireland Open online?
As well as Eurosport 1 on TV, you can tune into Eurosport Player to watch all the action on across a range of devices.
You can also watch Eurosport coverage through Amazon Prime Video, and Amazon Prime members can get a 7-day free trial to the Eurosport channel.
After the free trial, the Eurosport channel is £6.99 per month. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per month but can be accessed with a 30-day free trial.
Northern Ireland Open schedule
Saturday 9th October
From 7pm
Christopher Clifford v Gao Yang
Zhou Yuelong v Jimmy Robertson
Anthony McGill v Lee Walker
Sunday 10th October
From 10am
Stephen Maguire v Steven Hallworth
Stuart Bingham v Ben Hancorn
Yan Bingtao v Hossein Vafaei
From 1pm
Jack Lisowski v Ashley Hugill
John Higgins v Joe O’Connor
Mark Selby v Mark Lloyd
From 2pm
Mark Allen v Si Jiahui
Robert McCullough v Sam Craigie
Neil Robertson v Barry Pinches
From 7pm
Judd Trump v Andrew Pagett
Kyren Wilson v Jamie Clarke
Gary Wilson v Jordan Brown
From 8pm
Ronnie O’Sullivan v Stuart Carrington
Barry Hawkins v Iulian Boiko
Mark Williams v Mark Joyce
Monday 11th October
From 10am
Yuan SiJun v Alfie Burden
Lyu Haotian v Ali Carter
Mitchell Mann v Xiao Guodong
From 1pm
Shaun Murphy v Bai Langning
Liang Wenbo v Luca Brecel
From 2pm
James Cahill v Fergal O’Brien
From 7pm
Tom Ford v Ashley Carty
From 8pm
Oliver Lines v Ben Woollaston
Tuesday 12th October
From 10am
Lu Ning v Jamie O’Neill
David Grace v David Gilbert
From 1pm
Jackson Page v Noppon Saengkham
From 2pm
Martin O’Donnell v Ricky Walden
From 7pm
Simon Lichtenberg v Matthew Stevens
From 8pm
Martin Gould v Jak Jones
Wednesday 13th October
From 10am
Liam Highfield v Ryan Day
Chris Wakelin v Tian Pengfei
Rory McLeod v G Wilson/J Brown
Round 2: Monday-Wednesday
Round 3: Wednesday-Thursday
Round 4: Thursday
Quarter-finals: Friday
Semi-finals: Saturday
Final: Sunday
Where is the Northern Ireland Open being played?
The Northern Ireland Open is held at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast this year, a return to normality.
Last year’s edition was actually held across the water in England at Milton Keynes, a location used for a host of ‘bubble’ events without fans during the COVID pandemic.
If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for the latest news.