How to watch Northern Ireland Open 2021 snooker: TV channel and schedule

The Northern Ireland Open marks the first of the home nations tournaments to get underway in the 2021/22 season.

Advertisement

A total of 64 players will enter the main draw hoping for a shot at success including the regular cast of big names including World Champion Mark Selby, defending champion Judd Trump and the iconic Ronnie O’Sullivan.

Trump defeated O’Sullivan 9-7 in a thrilling encounter to claim the top prize last year. In fact, that was the third consecutive time Trump had defeated Ronnie 9-7 in the Northern Ireland Open final.

While O’Sullivan certainly won’t hope for another same result, fans would not be short-changed to see a repeat of the last few years’ thrilling drama from the table.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Northern Ireland Open including TV details and the match schedule.

Is Northern Ireland Open on TV?

Yes! You can tune in to watch the Northern Ireland Open live on Eurosport in the UK, meaning you can flick on your TV and soak it all up without needing to stream.

There’s plenty of snooker coverage throughout the year on Eurosport including extensive coverage of the World Championships.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What channel is Northern Ireland Open on?

All of the action takes place on Eurosport 1 with live coverage starting 15 minutes before the first match of each afternoon session.

Afternoon session TV coverage: 12:45pm – 5pm

Evening session TV coverage: 6pm – 11pm

How can I watch the Northern Ireland Open online?

As well as Eurosport 1 on TV, you can tune into Eurosport Player to watch all the action on across a range of devices.

You can also watch Eurosport coverage through Amazon Prime Video, and Amazon Prime members can get a 7-day free trial to the Eurosport channel.

After the free trial, the Eurosport channel is £6.99 per month. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per month but can be accessed with a 30-day free trial.

Northern Ireland Open schedule

Saturday 9th October

From 7pm

Christopher Clifford v Gao Yang

Zhou Yuelong v Jimmy Robertson

Anthony McGill v Lee Walker

Sunday 10th October

From 10am

Stephen Maguire v Steven Hallworth

Stuart Bingham v Ben Hancorn

Yan Bingtao v Hossein Vafaei

From 1pm

Jack Lisowski v Ashley Hugill

John Higgins v Joe O’Connor

Mark Selby v Mark Lloyd

From 2pm

Mark Allen v Si Jiahui

Robert McCullough v Sam Craigie

Neil Robertson v Barry Pinches

From 7pm

Judd Trump v Andrew Pagett

Kyren Wilson v Jamie Clarke

Gary Wilson v Jordan Brown

From 8pm

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Stuart Carrington

Barry Hawkins v Iulian Boiko

Mark Williams v Mark Joyce

Monday 11th October

From 10am

Yuan SiJun v Alfie Burden

Lyu Haotian v Ali Carter

Mitchell Mann v Xiao Guodong

From 1pm

Shaun Murphy v Bai Langning

Liang Wenbo v Luca Brecel

From 2pm

James Cahill v Fergal O’Brien

From 7pm

Tom Ford v Ashley Carty

From 8pm

Oliver Lines v Ben Woollaston

Tuesday 12th October

From 10am

Lu Ning v Jamie O’Neill

David Grace v David Gilbert

From 1pm

Jackson Page v Noppon Saengkham

From 2pm

Martin O’Donnell v Ricky Walden

From 7pm

Simon Lichtenberg v Matthew Stevens

From 8pm

Martin Gould v Jak Jones

Wednesday 13th October

From 10am

Liam Highfield v Ryan Day

Chris Wakelin v Tian Pengfei

Rory McLeod v G Wilson/J Brown

Round 2: Monday-Wednesday

Round 3: Wednesday-Thursday

Round 4: Thursday

Quarter-finals: Friday

Semi-finals: Saturday

Final: Sunday

Where is the Northern Ireland Open being played?

The Northern Ireland Open is held at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast this year, a return to normality.

Last year’s edition was actually held across the water in England at Milton Keynes, a location used for a host of ‘bubble’ events without fans during the COVID pandemic.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for the latest news.