He is expected to face rival coach Michael Chandler at the season's conclusion.

The Ultimate Fighter is back for season 31, bringing Irish MMA star Conor McGregor back onto our screens.

But first, McGregor will coach a team full of UFC hopefuls and put them to the test against Chandler’s side.

President of UFC Dana White previously of the season: “I think that’s the fight that people want to see right now.

“I think that’s an exciting fight. The fact that this season is on ESPN, if you think about The Ultimate Fighter and how long it’s been around, it’s exciting, fun and a massive opportunity for the contestants on the show.

“It’s a big deal. This is a big season, it’s a big deal.”

White also revealed things escalated between McGregor and Chandler during the filming.

The UFC President said: “Chandler and Conor were very respectful to each other, and then some things started escalating that you’ll see on the show.

“They do not like each other now. A lot of s*** went down. I don’t look at stuff that’s good for the show or things like that; whatever happens, happens.”

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch The Ultimate Fighter season 31 online.

When is the Ultimate Fighter 31 available?

Conor McGregor in the ring. Getty Images

Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter premiered on 30th May at 10pm ET / 7pm PT in the United States on ESPN and ESPN+.

The finale will be on 15th August.

McGregor will be making his second appearance on the reality show after taking on Urijah Faber in 2015.

How to watch the Ultimate Fighter 31 in the UK

Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter is available on ESPN and ESPN+, which UK viewers can access by subscribing to BT Sport.

BT Sport has introduced a no-contract £29.99 a month pass option, or alternatively a monthly contract subscription is £18 per month.

Get BT Sport monthly pass for £29.99 per month

Get BT Sport for £18 per month

The Ultimate Fighter season 31 contestants

McGregor and Chandler will coach a total of 16 hopeful fighters, including eight bantamweights and eight lightweights.

Here’s the full list of contestants in TUF Season 31:

Lightweights: Lee Hammond; Kurt Holobaugh; Austin Hubbard; Nate Jennerman; Jason Knight; Aaron McKenzie; Landon Quinones; Roosevelt Roberts

Bantamweights: Hunter Azure; Rico DiSciullo; Cody Gibson; Mando Gutierrez; Brad Katona; Timur Valiev; Carlos Vera; Trevor Wells

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.