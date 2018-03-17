Dubbed his 'Gregathlon', the feat had to be put on hold two weeks ago owing to the 'Beast from the East' taking hold and bringing snow and freezing temperatures to the UK.

Now, two weeks later, Greg has finished his challenge - raising over £1 million in the process.

He tweeted his delight, saying he was going to do something "new" with Sport Relief soon (not involving mountains) and that he needed a whisky.

This year also saw TV and radio presenter Zoe Ball cycling from Blackpool to Brighton for Sport Relief.

Cameras followed her 350-mile ride between the seaside towns to raise money for Sport Relief, with her highs and lows being documented for one-off documentary Hardest Road Home, which will air on Wednesday 21st March.

You can still donate to the Greg James Sport Relief campaign here.