However, on Day 4 Greg and the team were unable to continue their challenge. At first the hope was that Greg would be able to continue later, but on Thursday afternoon he announced on Radio 1 that he had been forced to postpone the challenge for the rest of the week.

"We can't continue this challenge... at the moment," Greg told Adele Roberts on Radio 1. "That is it for today and that is it for the challenge for this week. That means that we can't continue to Ben Nevis. We literally can't leave here. We can't get there."

A statement on Greg's Radio 1 page added, "Unfortunately, Greg James has been advised by his team and Sport Relief that conditions are not safe enough for the challenge to continue right now. Despite heroically reaching the top of Mount Snowdon and Scafell Pike, he won't be climbing Ben Nevis tomorrow (2nd March)."

Much of the UK's travel infrastructure has seen disruption over the past few days, so it's admirable that they have made it this far in spite of the snow. Currently they have raised just under £400,000 – find out how to donate here.

A message on the donation page vowed that "Greg will be back to take on Ben Nevis" when conditions improve.

On Thursday morning, Greg and the team announced that they had been forced to delay their ride, although they were hopeful of continuing later in the day.

"A super frustrated Greg and the team are waiting and watching and wishing the snow away so we can get on the road to Ben Nevis ASA humanly P," the Sport Relief Twitter page declared.

"Red weather warning means we are grounded at present, frustrating and disappointing but ready to go," read a tweet from former Olympian Greg Whyte, who is accompanying Greg along the way.

Presenter Greg and his team have had a rough time of it since their journey began on Monday thanks to the freezing weather that has swept in from Russia. He has been raising money for Sport Relief in support of mental health awareness.