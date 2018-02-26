Climbing the mountain in is only the first part of James’s journey. After hitting the peak (where wind chill temperatures will hit an unbelievable -17C° by midday), he’ll then have to cycle his way to Scafell Pike in Cumbria, before finally taking on the mighty Ben Nevis (which, adding in wind chill, feels like -16°C at the moment).

Overall, it’s a challenge that will see James cycle 500 miles in five days, all in aid of Sport Relief's campaign to help vulnerable people live healthier and happier lives.

Fortunately, James has been sent some supportive messaging to help him through…

However, chances are he might need a bit more encouraging. You can donate to the Greg James Sport Relief campaign here.