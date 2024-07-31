Check out our Olympics on today guide, including hand-picked highlights from Olympic gold medallists and experts

The 120 qualified players in the men’s and women’s events will play four rounds of 18 holes over four days, with a sudden death playoff for a tied score in any of the medal positions.

The competition will be held at Le Golf National, France’s national golfing centre on the outskirts of Paris. The centre contains two separate full size courses and is the traditional venue for the French Open, as well as having hosted the Ryder Cup in 2018.

RadioTimes.com brings you our guide to golf at the Olympic Games in 2024.

When is golf at the Olympics 2024?

The men’s golf competition will start on Thursday 1st August and run until Sunday 4th August, with play starting at 8am UK time each day.

The women’s golf competition will start on Wednesday 7th August and run until Saturday 10th August, with play starting at 8am UK time each day.

Team GB golf at the Olympics 2024

Team GB will send Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick to compete in the men’s event, and Charley Hull and Georgia Hall in the women’s. Hall is tipped as strong medal prospect for Team GB, although she’ll need to be at her best to win gold, while Fitzpatrick has experience of winning at Golf National, having triumphed at the French Open in 2017.

Other likely medal winners include the United States’s defending champions Xander Schauffele and Nelly Korda, with their compatriots Scottie Scheffler and Lilia Vu also looking like a strong prospects. Outside of the US, New Zealand’s Lydia Ko and Spain’s Jon Rahm are also highly tipped, with Ko looking to take the final step up the podium, having already won bronze and silver in the last two Olympics.

Olympics 2024 golf on TV

You can tune in to watch every single minute of every event live on discovery+ throughout the Olympic Games 2024 in the UK.

All of this summer's Olympic action will be broadcast across the discovery+ online streaming platform, totalling around 3,800 hours over the course of the Games, while the Eurosport channels will host wall-to-wall coverage each day.

Fans will be spoiled for choice with more than 55 live feeds constantly rolling to cover every single event.

BBC will boast 250 hours of live coverage throughout the Games. Check out what they will show on their limited live feeds each day with our downloadable Olympics TV Guide or our online Olympics on Today Guide.

Olympics 2024 golf schedule

All UK time. Subject to change.

Men's

Thursday 1st August – Sunday 4th August (8am daily)

Women's

Wednesday 7th August – Saturday 10th August (8am daily)

