Reigning champion Xander Schauffele will be determined to go all the way once again but, as with any major golf tournament, it's never that simple.

Matt Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood will line up for Team GB at the Games, while Northern Irish star Rory McIlroy has opted to represent Ireland at the event.

RadioTimes.com brings you our guide to golf at the Olympic Games in 2024.

When is golf at the Olympics 2024?

The men’s golf competition will start on Thursday 1st August and run until Sunday 4th August, with play starting at 8am UK time each day.

The women’s golf competition will start on Wednesday 7th August and run until Saturday 10th August, with play starting at 8am UK time each day.

Olympics 2024 tee times and schedule

All UK time.

Men's

Thursday 1st – Friday 2nd August: Round 1 and 2

8:00am/9:55am: Victor Perez (France), Matti Schmid (Germany), CT Pan (Chinese Taipei)

8:11am/10:06am: Thorbjørn Olesen (Denmark), Alejandro Tosti (Argentina), Joaquin Niemann (Chile)

8:22am/10:17am: Emiliano Grillo (Argentina), Alex Noren (Sweden), Ryan Fox (New Zealand)

8:33am/10:33am: Min Woo Lee (Australia) Corey Conners (Canada), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (South Africa)

8:44am/10:44am: Wyndham Clark (USA), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Tommy Fleetwood (Great Britain)

8:55am/10:55am: Sepp Straka (Austria), Jason Day (Australia), Tom Kim (Korea)

9:11am/11:06pm.: Scottie Scheffler (USA), Rory McIlroy (Ireland), Ludvig Åberg (Sweden)

9:22am/11:17pm.: Adrien Dumont de Chassart (Belgium), Daniel Hillier (New Zealand), Guido Migliozzi (Italy)

9:33am/11:28pm.: Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand), Gavin Green (Malaysia), Gaganjeet Bhullar (India)

9:44am/11:39pm.: Phachara Khongwatmai (Thailand), Abraham Ancer (Mexico), Dou Zecheng (China)

9:55am/8:00am: Yuan Yechun (China), Camilo Villegas (Colombia), Matteo Manassero (Italy)

10:06am/8:11am: Adrian Meronk (Poland), Sami Valimaki (Finland), David Puig (Spain)

10:17am/8:22am: Erik van Rooyen (South Africa), Keita Nakajima (Japan), Kevin Yu (Chinese Taipei)

10:33am/8:33am: Stephan Jaeger (Germany), Nicolai Højgaard (Denmark), Thomas Detry (Belgium)

10:44am/8:44am: Byeong Hun An (Korea), Shane Lowry (Ireland), Nick Taylor (Canada)

10:55am/8:55am: Xander Schauffele (USA), Viktor Hovland (Norway), Jon Rahm (Spain)

11:06am/9:11am: Matthieu Pavon (France), Collin Morikawa (USA), Matt Fitzpatrick (Great Britain)

11:17am/9:22am: Shubhankar Sharma (India), Rafael Campos (Puerto Rico), Carlos Ortiz (Mexico)

11:28am/9:33am: Nico Echavarria (Colombia), Mito Pereira (Chile), Kris Ventura (Norway)

11:39am/9:44am: Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay), Joel Girrbach (Switzerland), Tapio Pulkkanen (Finland)

Olympics 2024 golf on TV

You can tune in to watch every single minute of every event live on discovery+ throughout the Olympic Games 2024 in the UK.

All of this summer's Olympic action will be broadcast across the discovery+ online streaming platform, totalling around 3,800 hours over the course of the Games, while the Eurosport channels will host wall-to-wall coverage each day.

Fans will be spoiled for choice with more than 55 live feeds constantly rolling to cover every single event.

BBC will boast 250 hours of live coverage throughout the Games. Check out what they will show on their limited live feeds each day with our downloadable Olympics TV Guide or our online Olympics on Today Guide.

