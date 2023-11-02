Verstappen cruised to victory in the Mexico City Grand Prix last weekend with barely an appearance on TV screens during the race, such was the comfort of his victory, though plenty of attention was directed to his Red Bull teammate on home soil.

Sergio Perez suffered a nightmare homecoming as he crashed out of the race on Lap 1, Turn 1. The result not only left thousands of fans disappointed in the stands, but it has ratcheted up the pressure on the battle for second place.

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton punched in an impressive drive to secure second-place on the day in Mexico, and is now within striking distance of Perez in the driver standings with three races to overturn a 20-point deficit to claim the runners-up spot.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

The Sao Paulo Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 5th November 2023.

Sao Paulo Grand Prix start time

The race begins promptly at 5pm UK time.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.

Sao Paulo Grand Prix practice time

All UK time.

Friday 3rd November

From 2pm on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 2:30pm

Sao Paulo Grand Prix qualifying time

Friday 3rd November

From 5:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 6pm

Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint time

Saturday 4th November

From 1:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Sprint Shootout – 2pm

Sprint – 6:30pm

Sao Paulo Grand Prix race time

Sunday 5th November

From 3:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Race – 5pm

How to watch the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on TV

The Sao Paulo Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 3:30pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Live stream Sao Paulo Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

