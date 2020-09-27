Formula 1 screeched and screamed its way through the last triple header with the Italian Grand Prix and Tuscan Grand Prix providing electrifying viewing with three red flags combined between the races.

Lewis Hamilton triumphed at Mugello last time out as he extended his lead atop the F1 driver standings while Red Bull ace Alex Albon recorded his maiden podium finish.

Mercedes continue to streak ahead in the F1 constructor standings, but the midfield battle has shaped up superbly in recent weeks.

Ferrari are sixth out of 10, while Alphatauri sit seventh with precisely half the points of third-placed McLaren. Between them, Racing Point and Renault continue to show marked improvements and will hope for even brighter form in the second half of the season.

When is the Russian Grand Prix?

The Russian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 27th September 2020 and will be the 10th race of the 2020 Formula 1 season.

What time does it start?

The race begins at 12:10pm (UK time) on Sunday, slightly earlier than the standard European race time of 2:10pm. There are also three practice sessions taking place on Friday and Saturday, with qualifying on Saturday afternoon.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend further down the page.

What channel is the Russian Grand Prix on?

The Russian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season regardless of how long the 2020 calendar runs for.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream the Russian Grand Prix online

You can watch the Grand Prix with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

What time is Russian Grand Prix practice?

Friday 25th September (from 8:30am on Sky Sports F1)

Practice 1 – 9am

Practice 2 – 1pm

Saturday 26th September (from 9:45am on Sky Sports F1)

Practice 3 – 10am

What time is Russian Grand Prix qualifying?

Saturday 26th September (from 12pm on Sky Sports F1)

Qualifying – 1pm

What time is Russian Grand Prix?

Sunday 27th September (from 10:30pm on Sky Sports F1)

Race – 12:10pm

