The flying Dutchman was unchallenged from start to finish in Sakhir and will be determined to enjoy a drama-free experience this season – though neutrals will hope to see genuine contenders for the throne rise up in 2023.

The F1 season is up and running with a familiar story sketched out before us as Max Verstappen streaked home to a comfortable victory in Bahrain.

Fernando Alonso has staked his claim to become the best of the rest this season in a vastly improved Aston Martin creation that looks set to challenge the upper pack.

Fans will be keen to track the F1 driver and constructor standings throughout the season to see how their favourites are faring, and we will bring you all the latest updates during the campaign.

RadioTimes.com brings you the updated F1 driver and constructor standings in 2023.

Check out more Formula 1 coverage: F1 calendar 2023 | How to watch F1 on TV | F1 beginner's guide | F1 highlights | F1 presenters | F1 on Channel 4

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

F1 driver standings 2023

After Bahrain Grand Prix (Sunday 5th March)

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 25 points (1 win) Sergio Perez (Red Bull) 18 points (0 wins) Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) 15 points (0 wins) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 12 points (0 wins) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 10 points (0 wins) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) 8 points (0 wins) George Russell (Mercedes) 6 points (0 wins) Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) 4 points (0 wins) Pierre Gasly (Alpine) 2 points (0 wins) Alexander Albon (Williams) 1 points (0 wins) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 0 points (0 wins) Logan Sargeant (Williams) 0 points (0 wins) Kevin Magnussen (Haas) 0 points (0 wins) Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri) 0 points (0 wins) Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) 0 points (0 wins) Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) 0 points (0 wins) Lando Norris (McLaren) 0 points (0 wins) Esteban Ocon (Alpine) 0 points (0 wins) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 0 points (0 wins) Oscar Piastri (McLaren) 0 points (0 wins)

F1 constructor standings 2023

After Bahrain Grand Prix (Sunday 5th March)

Red Bull: 43 points (1 wins) Aston Martin: 23 points (0 wins) Mercedes: 16 points (0 wins) Ferrari: 12 points (0 wins) Alfa Romeo: 4 points (0 wins) Alpine: 2 points (0 wins) Williams: 1 points (0 wins) AlphaTauri: 0 points (0 wins) Haas: 0 points (0 wins) McLaren: 0 points (0 wins)

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.