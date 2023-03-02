There will be 23 races in 2023 season, with the first in Bahrain on March 5.

Formula One is the most intense and highest class of motorsport in the world. Not just because the cars are form a different planet, but because races are a real test of endurance.

Abu Dhabi will once again play host to the season’s conclusion meaning drivers and teams will have eight months of gruelling travel across every corner of the world, with the sport’s global appeal shining through once again.

Each race lasts around 90 minutes and because it is a longer format of motor racing, there is so much emphasis on strategy and tactics as opposed to raw pace from the car and driver.

Driving a car which can produce huge G forces for so long means those who aspire to get to F1 much be supreme athletes as well as very talented racing drivers.

How long does an F1 race last?

Every race on the F1 calendar is designed to last approximately 90 minutes, though some will invariably last longer or shorter.

The minimum distance a Grand Prix can be held over is 190 miles (305km), the only exception being Monaco, which runs at 160 miles (260km).

All circuits are varied in terms of their length and overall speed meaning a different number of laps are required for completion of the minimum distance.

The traditional formula used for calculating the number of laps is 305 (the minimum distance of a Grand Prix in kilometres) divided by the length of one lap (in kilometres). For example, the track at Spa is 7km long. 350 divided by 7 leaves us with 43.5 and rounded up, that sets the Belgian Grand Prix at 44 laps.

In terms of time, races have a two-hour window for completion. A race will end in that time window even if the pre-determined number of laps are not completed.

However, if inclement weather conditions halt a race, or there is a bad crash which leads to a red flag, then the race can last up to three hours from the point at which it started.

How many laps in each F1 Grand Prix?

Here is the list of all races due to take place in 2023, listed from fewest to most laps:

Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium – 44 laps

Jeddah Corniche, Saudi Arabia – 50 laps

Las Vegas GP – 50 laps

Baku City, Azerbaijan – 51 laps

Silverstone, Britain – 52 laps

Monza, Italy – 53 laps

Suzuka, Japan – 53 laps

Circuit of the Americas, United States – 56 laps

Sakhir, Bahrain – 57 laps

Miami Autodrome, Miami GP – 57 laps

Lusail, Qatar – 57 laps

Albert Park, Australia – 58 laps

Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi GP – 58 laps

Marina Bay, Singapore – 61 laps

Imola, Emilia Romagna GP – 63 laps

Catalunya, Spain – 66 laps

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Canada – 70 laps

Hungaroring, Hungary – 70 laps

Red Bull Ring, Austria – 71 laps

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico – 71 laps

Interlagos, Sao Paulo GP – 71 laps

Zandvoort, Netherlands – 72 laps

Monaco GP – 78 laps

What are the longest and shortest races ever recorded?

The longest ever Formula One race was in 1951 – the French Grand Prix held at the Reims-Gueux circuit.

The track, which stopped hosting F1 races in 1966 and has since been partly demolished, was 4.85 miles long as drivers were tasked with completing 77 laps.

Argentine Juan Manuel Fangio won the race en route to his first-ever driver’s title, in a time of three hours and 22 minutes.

At the other end of the scale, the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix was the shortest race of all time.

Atrocious weather conditions meant the start of the race was severely delayed and only a couple of laps were held behind the safety car before it was canned.

Half points were awarded as Max Verstappen crossed the line to win after just over three minutes of “racing”.

Only three other races in the history of the sport have lasted under an hour, all due to bad weather while the shortest race to complete the full distance was the 2003 Italian Grand Prix with Ferrari’s Michael Schumacher winning in one hour and 14 minutes.

