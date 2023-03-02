TV coverage of Grands Prix often boasts a wide range of terms unlike anything we'd see in more conventional sports.

Formula 1 is a technical sport full of acronyms and jargon you're simply expected to know.

Intervals are used as a measurement in F1 and will frequently flash up on screen alongside drivers' names – but what actually are they?

RadioTimes.com brings you a full explainer as to what intervals are in Formula 1 to help you settle into the new campaign in 2023.

Check out more Formula 1 coverage: F1 calendar 2023 | How to watch F1 on TV | F1 beginner's guide | F1 highlights | F1 presenters | F1 on Channel 4

What does interval mean in F1?

The word interval is normally found on the live leaderboard next to the name of the driver currently in pole position.

Underneath the word - and next to the names of the remaining drivers in the race - you'll find a column of numbers accompanied by a plus sign, for example: +1.445.

This number denotes how far behind the car in front of them each driver currently is, measured in seconds.

For example, if the first number underneath the word interval is +1.445, this means the driver in second place is 1.445 seconds behind the current leader.

Then if the next number underneath that is +0.885, that means that the driver in third place is 0.885 seconds behind the driver in second place, and is therefore 2.33 seconds behind the driver in first place.

If the interval is less than +1.000, F1 drivers can trigger DRS to gain a speed boost in their bid to overtake those ahead of them.

Often a separate statistic is given providing these cumulative timings, under the heading 'leader.'

So if the word leader is placed next to the driver in pole position this means the times given for every other driver denotes how far they are behind the leader, whereas if it says interval if means how far they are behind the driver directly ahead of them.

