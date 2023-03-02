Safety has become a paramount feature in F1 and cars today are stronger than they ever have been.

One of the defining characteristics of Formula One has always been that it is dangerous, and like all other forms of motorsport, certain circuits on the calendar are particularly hazardous to negotiate.

Gone are the days when fatalities were a regularity as car and track designs are more geared towards the sport being as safe as possible.

Despite that, some circuits do possess big risks for drivers due to certain corners or the tightness of the track. Here are five circuits that unleash the inner daredevil of an F1 driver.

5. Red Bull Ring, Austria

The Red Bull Ring is a classic F1 circuit in the picturesque Styrian mountain range — but it can prove to be treacherous for drivers.

It's a pure power circuit with several long straights and sharp braking points and any mistake will punish drivers to the max.

There are big gravel traps to stop spinning cars from smashing into the tyre barriers, but with speeds of 200mph regularly being reached, one mistake could be very costly.

The long uphill section towards the tight turn two hairpin has seen some big incidents in the past, with unsuspecting drivers being t-boned by cars that have flown onto the grass.

4. Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium

Part of the appeal of Spa — a true favourite among drivers and fans alike — is the undulating and tricky nature of the circuit.

The most iconic corner is the sweeping downhill to uphill Eau Rouge at the beginning of the track where a car’s handling is tested as much as the engine's power.

Sadly, it has claimed lives in motor racing and it was only four years ago that Formula 2 (a support series to F1) driver Anthoine Hubert died there following a massive shunt.

The blind summit of the corner adds to the challenge, while the thrilling Blanchimont which comes towards the end of the lap sees a driver do 190mph on a left hander. In 2001, Prost driver Luciano Burti flew straight off and his car was buried underneath a tyre wall, knocking him unconscious.

3. Monaco GP

Monaco is the original street circuit and used to be a unique challenge to drivers, racing through a city compared to a standard race track.

It is full of tight and twisty corners with seemingly inches between the cars and barriers as they fly around.

It is notorious for cars bumping into one another as they jockey for position early on and in 2000, the race had to be restarted after an incident blocked a section of the course just after the casino.

The fastest section is through the tunnel halfway into the lap as the track sweeps right-handed, and 2009 champion Jenson Button was once ruled out of the 2003 race following a very heavy crash coming out of the tunnel.

2. Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

The Singapore Grand Prix is contested at night time which adds a new challenge in itself, as drivers have to be extra alert on the track when trying to make overtakes.

With 23 safety car periods in 13 races at Singapore, it has the distinction of being interrupted by the safety car once per race.

Heat and humidity is also a big issue for drivers in the race, which is usually too hot to take place during the daytime.

Like Monaco, it is a street circuit but, in terms of speed carried throughout, it is a very different challenge.

1. Jeddah Corniche, Saudi Arabia

This track has only been on the F1 calendar since 2021 but is already notorious for being one of the most dangerous tracks in the sport.

Branded as the “fastest street circuit in the world”, cars are recording average speeds of 160mph per lap, which coupled with the tight barriers means it can be a tricky one for drivers.

Several drivers have commented about the track's suitability to host F1 races, particularly after Mick Schumacher was hospitalised following a huge crash in the 2022 event.

Even though changes were made for the 2022 edition, it has still drawn strong criticism from drivers due to the vicious kerb and sweeping corners with close barriers.

