What channel is Young Boys v Man Utd Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United return to Champions League action this week with hope that Cristiano Ronaldo can provide the cut-throat experience required to go the distance in the world’s finest domestic tournament.

Advertisement

Ronaldo lifted the iconic trophy with Manchester United in 2008 before going on to win the competition four more times with Real Madrid. United’s journey this season begins with a trip to face Young Boys.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men missed out on European silverware last season as they lost to Villarreal on penalties during the Europa League final.

Solskjaer knows that while his team have grown under his stewardship, fans are restless for a steady stream of silverware and expect Ronaldo to aid the cause in 2021/22 and beyond.

Young Boys faced United in the Group Stage back in 2018 but failed to score a goal as United won 3-0 in Switzerland and 1-0 at Old Trafford.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Young Boys v Man Utd on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

Check out more features: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Young Boys v Man Utd?

Young Boys v Man Utd will take place on Tuesday 14th September 2021.

Check out how to watch Champions League football and our live football on TV guide for more times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Young Boys v Man Utd will kick off at 5:45pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Liverpool v AC Milan.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Young Boys v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 5pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Young Boys v Man Utd online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Young Boys v Man Utd team news

Young Boys predicted XI: Von Ballmoos; Hefti, Camara, Zesiger, Garcia; Fassnacht, Sierro, Aebischer, Ngamaleu; Elia, Siebatcheu

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Young Boys v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Young Boys (7/1) Draw (17/4) Man Utd (4/11)*.

For all the latest Champions League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Young Boys v Man Utd

United have started the season in strong form with plenty to get excited about in attack with more to come. Marcus Rashford won’t return to action yet, Edinson Cavani also occupies the physio room, while Jadon Sancho is yet to hit the heights but will be afforded time and patience to do so.

Contributions from the rejuvenated Jesse Lingard offer another option for Solskjaer to consider during midweek games, while the experience and sheer threat of Ronaldo, backed up by Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba, will be enough to see them through tricky away days in the Champions League.

United sides have stumbled on the continent over the last few years, but this squad looks too talented, too driven to fail in the group stages this time around.

Our prediction: Young Boys 0-2 Man Utd (13/2 at bet365).

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.