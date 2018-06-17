And when Keane does finally deliver his verdict, it's often, well, brutal.

On Saturday night Keane was in the studio for Croatia's 2-0 victory over Nigeria along with fellow pundits Slaven Bilic and Lee Dixon.

Bilic was, unsurprisingly, feeling pretty upbeat after watching his country Croatia win to move top of their group.

It didn't take long for Keane to puncture the positivity, however.

"With the greatest respect to Iceland, if we get a point against Argentina then with a win against Iceland, we are top of the group," Bilic said, telling his colleagues he had reason to be positive.

"Of course I am positive. I've played for good clubs, who were always positive."

Keane was quick to knock him back.

"It's a good attitude to have," he said drily.

"There are some tough games ahead for them. I know it rolls off the tongue to say: 'Just get a draw against Argentina and beat Iceland.' If the game was as simple as that, it'd be great. But, no, there are a tough few weeks coming up for Croatia and I think Argentina will beat them."

During the night Bilic attempted to draw a smile out of Keane, or at the very least encourage him to be part of the debate. While explaining his point, he would turn to Keane and put a hand on his shoulder.

Judging by Keane's face, this did not go down well.

Later as the pundits discussed England manager Gareth Southgate's decision to name his team early for their first match against Tunisia, Keane took the opportunity to have another dig at Bilic and Dixon.

“I played under two great managers, Brian Clough and Alex Ferguson, and they generally would name the team an hour or two before kick-off. That never bothered me… probably because I always knew I would be starting,” he said, before gesturing to Bilic and Dixon, saying, “The lads might give you a better answer on that.”

Dixon laughed it off; Bilic remained stony-faced.

Some viewers back home, perhaps unused to Keane's recent punditry run-outs, were flummoxed as to why Keane looked so miserable.

But other fans couldn't get enough of it, with 5 Live presenter Colin Murray calling him "the Father Jack of football punditry".

Either way, if the rest of the tournament is anything like as tense as this, it's going to be well worth sticking around for the ITV post-match chat.