The broadcast from the studio in Moscow cut to random shots of Argentina fans, before a broadcast test card appeared.

The footage then switched to an advert for BBC music festival coverage featuring Nick Grimshaw, before the connection with the World Cup studio was restored.

The footage however later cut out again, before the broadcast finally appeared to return to normal.

Fans couldn't help enjoying the irony of a video fault happening right at the moment when Phil Neville & co began talking about VAR.

While other viewers joked that there may be another reason for the technical difficulties.