BBC World Cup 2018 coverage goes down – just as pundits start talking about VAR
The BBC's coverage cut out during the post-match discussion of the video referee decision in France v Australia. Some fans couldn't help pointing out the irony
The BBC's World Cup 2018 coverage suffered technical difficulties part way through the post-match discussion of France v Australia.
The match itself was broadcast without any issue, but after the game viewers saw the coverage cut out just as Mark Chapman and his studio guests began discussing a controversial VAR decision during the match.
The broadcast from the studio in Moscow cut to random shots of Argentina fans, before a broadcast test card appeared.
The footage then switched to an advert for BBC music festival coverage featuring Nick Grimshaw, before the connection with the World Cup studio was restored.
The footage however later cut out again, before the broadcast finally appeared to return to normal.
Fans couldn't help enjoying the irony of a video fault happening right at the moment when Phil Neville & co began talking about VAR.
While other viewers joked that there may be another reason for the technical difficulties.