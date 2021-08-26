What channel is Wolves v Man Utd Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United will round off this weekend’s Premier League TV schedule with a trip to face Wolves at Molineux on Sunday.

United have experienced a mixed start to the campaign after destroying Leeds in their opening game before dropping points in a drab 1-1 draw with unfavoured Southampton last time out.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope for a return to winning ways here and will expect to see the likes of Paul Pogba deliver consistent world class performances to avoid his team stumbling again.

Wolves remain a bit of an unknown quantity in 2021/22 after losing both of their opening games 1-0 against awkward opposition.

Bruno Lage’s men lost to Leicester and Tottenham, both teams gunning for Champions League football this term, so it remains to be seen where they rank among the rest of the pack.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Man Utd on TV?

Wolves v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 29th August 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v Man Utd will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Liverpool v Chelsea at 5:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Wolves v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Wolves v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Wolves v Man Utd team news

Wolves predicted XI: Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Hoever, Neves, Moutinho, Marcal; Trincao, Jimenez, Traore.

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, Matic; Sancho, Fernandes, Pogba; Greenwood.

Wolves v Man Utd odds

bet365 odds: Wolves (15/4) Draw (5/2) Man Utd (3/4)*

Our prediction: Wolves v Man Utd

United are already without six players due to injury including Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay.

However, the depth of their squad is shining through with Mason Greenwood able to lead the line in style.

Solskjaer will demand victories from games like this one – against a side that Champions League rivals have already defeated twice this term – as he seeks to launch a bona fide title challenge in 2021/22.

Our prediction: Wolves 1-2 Man Utd (17/2 at bet365)

