What channel is West Ham v Brighton Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

West Ham are searching to find form when the Premier League games on Amazon Prime Video come around this week.

The Hammers take on Brighton in a clash between two high-flying outsiders who have lacked form in recent weeks.

David Moyes’ men remain in fourth but have lost both games since returning from an international break that they entered on the back of a 3-2 win against Liverpool.

Brighton have gone nine games without a win in all competitions and some fans vented boos following their goalless draw with Leeds at the weekend, much to boss Graham Potter’s disbelief.

The Seagulls entered the season among the prime relegation candidates but Potter’s guidance still sees them in ninth despite the poor run of form.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Brighton on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Brighton?

West Ham v Brighton will take place on Wednesday 1st December 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Brighton will kick off at 7:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week, including Man Utd v Arsenal on Thursday evening.

How to live stream West Ham v Brighton online

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 6:30pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which also means you can watch upcoming documentaries such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Juventus as well as some Premier League matches in December.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

What TV channel is West Ham v Brighton on?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

West Ham v Brighton team news

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Diop, Zouma, Johnson; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio

Brighton predicted XI: Sanchez; Webster, Duffy, Dunk; Veltman, Bissouma, Mwepu, Cucurella; Moder, Trossard, Lallana

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

West Ham v Brighton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: West Ham (10/11) Draw (13/5) Brighton (3/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

Our prediction: West Ham v Brighton

This could all boil down to a battle of strikers here with neither side boasting in-form frontmen you’d back to score at will.

Michail Antonio has bagged just one goal in his last nine games for West Ham across all competitions, while Brighton’s Achilles’ heel, a lack of clinical finishing, is hurting them once again.

A bouncing home crowd will give West Ham confidence following two tough defeats, during which they ran resurgent Wolves and reigning champions Manchester City close. Expect the players to put their magical season back on course.

Our prediction: West Ham 2-0 Brighton (17/2 at bet365)

