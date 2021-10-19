What channel is Vitesse v Tottenham Europa Conference League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news
Check out how to watch Vitesse v Tottenham in the Europa Conference League this week, including TV and live stream details, team news, predictions and odds.
Published:
Tottenham are a fascinating side to observe in 2021/22 as they approach their third Europa Conference League group game.
The mood around the club, the body language of numerous players and general discontent among fans is palpable and the latter is particularly justified considering some of their displays so far this term.
And yet, they sit fifth in the Premier League table, above Manchester United and just four points off Chelsea in top spot as they gear up to face Vitesse from the lofty position of first in Group G.
Santo knows that he can’t afford many more slip ups if he is to persuade Spurs fans that he is the man to calm the storm and lift his team into a genuine battle for the top four.
Vitesse started their Europa Conference League group campaign with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Mura before a narrow 2-1 defeat to 10-man Rennes.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Vitesse v Tottenham on TV and online.
When is Vitesse v Tottenham?
Vitesse v Tottenham will take place on Thursday 21st October 2021.
What time is kick-off?
Vitesse v Tottenham will kick off at 5:45pm.
There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week including West Ham v Genk.
What TV channel is Vitesse v Tottenham on?
The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5:15pm.
How to live stream Vitesse v Tottenham online
Vitesse v Tottenham team news
Vitesse predicted XI: Schubert; Rasmussen, Bazoer, Doekhi; Wittek, Gboho, Tronstad, Dasa; Darfalou, Openda, Frederiksen.
Tottenham predicted XI: Gollini, Doherty, Sanchez, Rodon, Davies, Skipp, Winks, Bergwijn, Lo Celso, Gil, Scarlett
Vitesse v Tottenham odds
bet365 odds: Vitesse (15/4) Draw (3/1) Tottenham (13/20)*
Our prediction: Vitesse v Tottenham
Who knows what the real Tottenham looks like these days? Not Harry Kane, not Nuno Espirito Santo, not the fans, not Daniel Levy.
They’re living out an all-or-nothing season with five soaring wins and three crippling defeats that leave us no closer to identifying what the true Spurs look like in 2021/22.
What is clear is that victory is essential in this one, and not only to progress in the less-than desirable Europa Conference League. They need consistency, they need confidence, they need a feeling of unified pushing in the same direction. Every game is crucial in terms of building momentum.
Our prediction: Vitesse 0-2 Tottenham (15/2 at bet365)
