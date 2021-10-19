What channel is Vitesse v Tottenham Europa Conference League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham are a fascinating side to observe in 2021/22 as they approach their third Europa Conference League group game.

Advertisement

The mood around the club, the body language of numerous players and general discontent among fans is palpable and the latter is particularly justified considering some of their displays so far this term.

And yet, they sit fifth in the Premier League table, above Manchester United and just four points off Chelsea in top spot as they gear up to face Vitesse from the lofty position of first in Group G.

Santo knows that he can’t afford many more slip ups if he is to persuade Spurs fans that he is the man to calm the storm and lift his team into a genuine battle for the top four.

Vitesse started their Europa Conference League group campaign with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Mura before a narrow 2-1 defeat to 10-man Rennes.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Vitesse v Tottenham on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

Check out more features: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Vitesse v Tottenham?

Vitesse v Tottenham will take place on Thursday 21st October 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for more times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Vitesse v Tottenham will kick off at 5:45pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week including West Ham v Genk.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Vitesse v Tottenham on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Vitesse v Tottenham online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Vitesse v Tottenham team news

Vitesse predicted XI: Schubert; Rasmussen, Bazoer, Doekhi; Wittek, Gboho, Tronstad, Dasa; Darfalou, Openda, Frederiksen.

Tottenham predicted XI: Gollini, Doherty, Sanchez, Rodon, Davies, Skipp, Winks, Bergwijn, Lo Celso, Gil, Scarlett

Vitesse v Tottenham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Vitesse (15/4) Draw (3/1) Tottenham (13/20)*

For all the latest Europa Conference League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Vitesse v Tottenham

Who knows what the real Tottenham looks like these days? Not Harry Kane, not Nuno Espirito Santo, not the fans, not Daniel Levy.

They’re living out an all-or-nothing season with five soaring wins and three crippling defeats that leave us no closer to identifying what the true Spurs look like in 2021/22.

What is clear is that victory is essential in this one, and not only to progress in the less-than desirable Europa Conference League. They need consistency, they need confidence, they need a feeling of unified pushing in the same direction. Every game is crucial in terms of building momentum.

Our prediction: Vitesse 0-2 Tottenham (15/2 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.