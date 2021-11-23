What channel is Villarreal v Man Utd Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Your move, Manchester United players. Champions League fixtures on TV return this week, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won’t after being dismissed at the weekend.

Advertisement

United travel to face Villarreal in another rematch of their doomed Europa League final clash earlier in 2021.

Michael Carrick will lead the team into the game as interim manager and will demand a response from the players with their European knockout status anything but secure.

United came from 1-0 down to win 2-1 thanks to a 95th-minute winner from Cristiano Ronaldo in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford.

The two teams are level atop Group F. If United win, they will secure their place in the knockout rounds but if one of the teams loses tonight and Atalanta defeat Young Boys, they would head into their last match needing a good result.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Villarreal v Man Utd on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

Check out more features: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Villarreal v Man Utd?

Villarreal v Man Utd will take place on Tuesday 23rd November 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for more times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Villarreal v Man Utd will kick off at 5:45pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Man City v PSG.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Villarreal v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 5pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month, which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Villarreal v Man Utd online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

Villarreal v Man Utd team news

Villarreal predicted XI: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza; Parejo, Capoue, Coquelin; Pino, Dia, Danjuma

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Dalot; Van de Beek, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo

Villarreal v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Villarreal (7/4) Draw (12/5) Man Utd (6/4)*.

For all the latest Champions League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Villarreal v Man Utd

It’s fair to say this is a baptism of fire for Carrick to say the least. It’s a must-not-lose match or the pressure ramps up on their final fixture.

It’s time to see what the United players are made of. Their apologetic gesturing towards the fans at Watford, the social media posts, the soul-searching – it counts for little without a response on the pitch.

Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire – the experienced players on the pitch must step up to the plate in the weeks to come, but this is a tough encounter.

Our prediction: Villarreal 1-1 Man Utd (11/2 at bet365).

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.