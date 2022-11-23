The Tottenham forward has not played since fracturing his eye socket at the start of the month but is set to don the captain's armband and a face mask to help his country on the biggest stage of them all.

The opening match in Group H features two of the Premier League's biggest names as Darwin Nunez's Uruguay face Son Heung-min's South Korea.

Son starred as South Korea breezed through qualification but their recent World Cup record is poor having crashed out in the group stage at the last two editions.

Uruguay emerged as the best of the rest behind Brazil and Argentina in South American qualifying and head coach Diego Alonso possesses a squad brimming with quality and experience.

The two-time World Cup winners reached the quarter-finals in Russia four years ago and head into the tournament in fine form with seven wins from nine matches in this calendar year.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Uruguay v South Korea on TV and online.

When is Uruguay v South Korea?

Uruguay v South Korea will take place on Thursday 24th November 2022.

Uruguay v South Korea kick-off time

Uruguay v South Korea will kick off at 1pm.

What TV channel is Uruguay v South Korea on?

Uruguay v South Korea will be shown live on BBC One with live coverage from 12:45pm.

How to live stream Uruguay v South Korea online

You can also live stream the Uruguay v South Korea game online via the BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Uruguay v South Korea referee

The referee for Uruguay v South Korea has been confirmed as Clement Turpin of France.

Uruguay v South Korea team news

Uruguay predicted line-up: Muslera; Varela, Coates, Gimenez, Olivera; Vecino, Valverde, Bentancur; De Arrascaeta, Nunez, Suarez

Switzerland predicted line-up: Seung-Gyu; Jong-Gyu, Min-Jae, Young-Gwon, Jin-Su; Woo-Young, In-Beom; Jae-Sung, Woo-Yeong, Hee-Chan; Heung-Min

Uruguay v South Korea prediction

Uruguay's squad is packed with quality and tournament know-how from back to front and they should prove too good for South Korea, who shipped seven goals in three friendlies against South American opposition in the summer.

Liverpool striker Nunez looked to be getting into the groove just before the Premier League hit the pause button and should get plenty of chances to find the back of the net.

Our prediction: Uruguay 2-0 South Korea (7/1 at bet365)

