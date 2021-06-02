What channel is Turkey v Italy Euro 2020 match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

The wait in finally over. After a delay of 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic Euro 2020 gets underway (in 2021) on Friday in Rome as Italy and Turkey clash in Group A.

Advertisement

Italy are favourites to top the group and slide into the last-16 but they face three tricky Euro 2020 fixtures to kick off their campaign.

After Turkey, they will play Switzerland and then Wales, two sides who are seeking to go deep in the tournament. Turkey, meanwhile, went unbeaten in their World Cup qualifiers back in March – three competitive fixtures that included victories over Netherlands and Norway – and are no pushovers.

Italy boss Roberto Mancini has overseen a strong run of results himself heading into this game. His team are unbeaten in their last 22 competitive fixtures.

Rome’s Stadio Olimpico has been granted permission to welcome crowds of 25 percent capacity this summer, which means around 17,500 supporters will watch the opening of Euro 2020 live from the terraces.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Turkey v Italy on TV and online.

Follow our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Turkey v Italy on TV?

Turkey v Italy will take place on Friday 11th June 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information, plus find out how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

What time is kick-off?

Turkey v Italy will kick off at 8pm.

Games throughout the group stage will kick off at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm in UK time, while the knockout rounds will occupy the latter two time slots.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Turkey v Italy on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 7pm.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Turkey v Italy online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Turkey v Italy team news

Turkey: Coach Senol Gunes favoured a 4-1-4-1 formation against Netherlands back in March’s World Cup qualifier and will likely deploy the same system again versus a ‘superior’ side, with Okay Yokuslu sitting in front of the back four.

Hakan Calhanoglu is the driving force in midfield, while captain Burak Yilmaz will once again lead the line. Leicester’s Cengiz Under should also get the nod.

Italy: Mancini’s 4-3-3 system gives him the chance to field Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Chiesa in the same forward line-up. However, the boss also has Domenico Berardi and Federico Bernardeschi to choose from up top, so he isn’t short on options.

Veterans Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci will once again sit in the heart of defence. PSG’s Alessandro Florenzi should start at right-back, with club team-mate Marco Verratti potentially starting ahead of Chelsea’s Jorginho in the midfield.

Turkey v Italy odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Turkey (6/1) Draw (14/5) Italy (8/15)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Turkey v Italy

Turkey are in fine form heading into the Euros but Italy are expected to be too much for Gunes’ men. Italy don’t have the superstar names of old but their forward is certainly dangerous enough to cause Turkey problems here.

Don’t be surprised if Verratti controls the show from midfield and seeks to deploy Nicolo Barella forward.

Turkey will always be a threat with Yilmaz up front but so much of their play will depend on how Yokuslu shuts off the Italian through-balls. This could be a tight contest but the hosts should emerge victorious.

Our prediction: Turkey 0-2 Italy (6/1 at bet365)

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Euro 2020 fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.