Many questioned whether the 2018 champions would be able to cope without influential midfield duo N'Golo Kanté and Paul Pogba heading into the tournament while Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema has yet to feature due to injury but Didier Deschamps' team have quickly silenced the doubters – beating Australia and then Denmark in their first two group games to qualify for the last 16.

France will hope to continue the near-flawless start to their World Cup defence on Wednesday as they face Tunisia in their final Group D game.

As their goal difference is six better than the only side that can catch them, the Socceroos, France look to have already won the group but they won't want to take their pedal off the gas as they build momentum for the knockout stages.

Tunisia need to beat Les Bleus – a feat they've achieved in a competitive fixture just once in their history – to have any chance of making it to the round of 16.

Even then they'll need the result in Group D's other game to go their way, as if Australia win or Denmark win and better their scoreline, the Eagles of Carthage will be heading home before the fun really begins.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tunisia v France on TV and online.

When is Tunisia v France?

Tunisia v France will take place on Wednesday 30th November 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Tunisia v France kick-off time

Tunisia v France will kick off at 3pm.

Check out all the games coming up with our World Cup TV schedule guide.

What TV channel is Tunisia v France on?

Tunisia v France will be shown live on BBC One with live coverage from 2:30pm.

How to live stream Tunisia v France online

You can also live stream the Tunisia v France game online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Tunisia v France referee

The referee for Tunisia v France has been confirmed as Matthew Conger of New Zealand.

Tunisia v France odds

Tunisia v France prediction

RadioTimes.com has more coverage for this World Cup than any football tournament before. You can check out the full Tunisia v France predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

Check out our World Cup hub for all the latest from Qatar 2022, including match previews, predictions and analysis.

