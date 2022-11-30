We're moving closer to the business end of the tournament and the 2018 champions have looked in ominous form so far – even with some key players missing.

Group D wraps up on Wednesday afternoon with France looking to maintain their 100% record against Tunisia.

Victories against Australia and Denmark have secured their passage to the last 16 as group winners, bar a significant goal-difference swing, but momentum is vital at major tournaments and Didier Deschamps will be desperate to see his side maintain theirs.

Tunisia earned a hard-fought goalless draw in their opener against Denmark but are likely to be left ruing their tight defeat to the Socceroos in the second round of fixtures.

They will need to beat France and hope either the other game is a draw or they better the Danes' winning scoreline to have any chance of making it out of the groups.

When is Tunisia v France?

Tunisia v France will kick off at 3pm on Wednesday 30th November 2022.

Tunisia v France team news

Tunisia predicted line-up: Dahmen; Bronn, Meriah, Talbi; Dräger, Skhiri, Laïdouni, Abdi; Msakni, Jebali, Sliti

France predicted line-up: Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Upamecano, Hernández; Camavinga, Rabiot; Mbappe, Griezmann, Coman; Thuram

Tunisia v France prediction

It would be no surprise to see Didier Deschamps rotate a little to rest the legs of some of his key players and give some squad members a runout.

As impressive as they've been, France haven't kept a clean sheet all tournament while Tunisia are yet to find the net so something has got to give.

The Eagles of Carthage are fighting to keep their World Cup alive but Deschamps' side will want to keep their foot on the gas and the gap in quality should ensure they're able to do that.

That's not to say they'll make it easy for the reigning champions but it could be the case that once France finally break through, the floodgates open.

Our prediction: Tunisia 0-3 France (9/1 at bet365)

Tunisia v France odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Tunisia (7/1) Draw (10/3) France (4/9)*

