What channel is Tottenham v Morecambe FA Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Morecambe make the trip to north London to face Premier League giants Tottenham in a classic FA Cup mismatch.

It has been a momentous season for Morecambe who are playing in League One – the third tier of English football – for the very first time in their 101-year history.

Boss Stephen Robinson is currently battling hard to keep them afloat. They sit 19th out of 24 after toppling rock-bottom Doncaster last time out to keep their heads above the water line.

Tottenham will provide some respite from the relegation battle, but of course, it won’t be a holiday for the Shrimps’ players who face a massive challenge.

Antonio Conte has plenty of fringe players who need game time to force their way back into his thoughts as well as a bristling crop of youngsters aiming to impress. All of them could be unleashed against Morecambe.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Morecambe on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Morecambe?

Tottenham v Morecambe will take place on Sunday 9th January 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Morecambe will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous FA Cup third round games taking place this weekend, plus Man Utd v Aston Villa live on Monday night.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Morecambe on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

How to live stream Tottenham v Morecambe online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out the full BBC highlights show at 10:30pm on Saturday as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the action.

Tottenham v Morecambe team news

Tottenham predicted XI: Gollini; Rodon, Tanganga, Carter-Vickers; Doherty, Skipp, Lo Celso, Ndombele, Davies; Scarlett, Gil

Morecambe predicted XI: Letheren; McLaughlin, Jones, O’Connor, Gibson, Leigh; McLoughlin, Diagouraga, Wildig; Ayunga, Stockton

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Tottenham v Morecambe odds

Our prediction: Tottenham v Morecambe

This isn’t the biggest mismatch of the round. Morecambe are a capable, albeit struggling, League One unit who must be treated with respect.

However, Spurs simply have too much quality among their reserves. The likes of Bryan Gil and Dane Scarlett will be offered a big opportunity to force their way into the first-team picture, the former in particular.

Our prediction: Tottenham 3-0 Morecambe (11/2 at bet365)

