The Portuguese are top and have already secured passage to the last 16 thanks to wins over Uruguay and Ghana but they'll want to make sure that's where they finish to avoid facing Brazil on Tuesday.

South Korea have to beat Portugal in their final Group H match on Friday to stand any chance of making it through to the knock-out stages of the 2022 World Cup.

Things look far more desperate for the South Koreans, who need to win and hope that Uruguay beat Ghana or the game ends in a draw.

Paulo Bento's team played out a goalless draw with the South Americans first up, but were they to be knocked out on Friday, they will reflect on the 3-2 defeat to the Black Stars that followed as the decisive result in their tournament.

Their talisman Son Heung-min has yet to really announce himself at the World Cup but he is a player that is rarely kept quiet for long.

When is South Korea v Portugal?

South Korea v Portugal will kick off at 3pm on Friday 2nd December 2022.

South Korea v Portugal team news

South Korea predicted line-up: S Kim; MH Kim, M Kim, Y Kim, J Kim; Jung, Hwang; Kwon, Lee, Son; Cho.

Portugal predicted line-up: Costa; Dalot, Pereira, Dias, Guerreiro; Silva, Palhinha, Carvalho; Fernandes, Ronaldo, Leao.

South Korea v Portugal prediction

Fernando Santos will be tempted to ring the changes given his side have already qualified, but the prospect of facing Brazil in the last 16 if they don't come top may just mean he keeps a fair few of his key players in.

It's a difficult one to manage for South Korea, who will know that pushing too hard too early could leave space open for Portugal's host of impressive attacking players to put them to the sword. They have to seize the initiative though and try to get more out of their talisman.

Expect this one to be tight early on and for the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva to make the difference once the South Koreans start really chasing the win.

Our prediction: South Korea 0-2 Portugal (8/1 at bet365)

