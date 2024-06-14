The injury to Harry Maguire, uncertainty surrounding Luke Shaw and dropping of Jack Grealish, as well the warm-up defeat to Iceland, has somewhat taken the wind out of the Three Lions' sails.

The defence is a concern, but there are plenty of reasons to be cheerful – not least the fact that they have a front four of Bundesliga Golden Boot winner Harry Kane, La Liga player of the season Jude Bellingham, Premier League player of the year Phil Foden, and Arsenal starboy Bukayo Saka.

After impressive runs in three previous tournaments under Southgate, the feeling is that this could be England's year - but Serbia will be a testing opposition first up.

Dragan Stojković's side have a front three that can trouble what is not a wholly convincing backline in physical strike partnership Aleksandar Mitrović and Dušan Vlahović, with Dušan Tadić pulling the strings behind them.

The Three Lions will want to quieten the doubters by getting off to a strong start, but Serbia have high hopes of their own and are expected to battle it out with Denmark and potentially Slovenia for second spot in Group C.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details for how to watch Serbia v England on TV and online.

When is Serbia v England?

Serbia v England will take place on Sunday 16th June 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Serbia v England kick-off time

Serbia v England will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Serbia v England on?

Serbia v England will be shown live on BBC One with live coverage from 7pm.

Check out the full broadcast teams for both BBC and ITV with our Euro 2024 presenters, pundits and commentators guide.

How to live stream Serbia v England online

You can also live stream Serbia v England online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Serbia v England on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Serbia v England odds

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.