Group C is wide open, with Poland leading on four points. Argentina and Saudi Arabia are next on three points, while Mexico have one point.

Saudi Arabia and Mexico face off on Wednesday night with both sides in with a shout of reaching the knockout stages in Qatar.

Saudi Arabia, who come into this one on the back of their 2-0 defeat against Poland, know a win will secure them a spot in the Last 16 due to Poland and Argentina facing each other.

Mexico, meanwhile, need to beat Saudi Arabia and hope Poland beat Argentina for Gerardo Martino's side to advance.

They can also progress out of the group if Poland and Argentina ends level – however, Mexico would need to beat Saudi Arabia by four goals.

Mexico stood firm against Argentina in their last game before Lionel Messi's 64th minute strike turned the tide. Enzo Fernandez then added a second to leave Mexico with just one point from their opening two games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Saudi Arabia v Mexico on TV and online.

When is Saudi Arabia v Mexico?

Saudi Arabia v Mexico will take place on Wednesday 30th November 2022.

Saudi Arabia v Mexico kick-off time

Saudi Arabia v Mexico will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is Saudi Arabia v Mexico on?

Saudi Arabia v Mexico will be shown on BBC One with live coverage from 6:45pm.

How to live stream Saudi Arabia v Mexico online

You can also live stream the Saudi Arabia v Mexico game online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Saudi Arabia v Mexico referee

The referee for Saudi Arabia v Mexico has been confirmed as Michael Oliver of England.

Saudi Arabia v Mexico team news

Saudi Arabia predicted line-up: Al Owais; Abdulhamid, Al Amri, Al Bulayhi, Al Burayk; Al Wahbi Al Malki, Al Brikan, Al Naji, Kanno, Al Dawsari; Al Shehri.

Mexico predicted line-up: Ochoa; Álvarez, Araújo, Montes, Moreno, Gallardo; Chávez, Herrera, Gutiérrez; Lozano, Vega.

Saudi Arabia v Mexico odds

Saudi Arabia v Mexico prediction

Saudi Arabia v Mexico will likely be a cagey affair in the first few minutes, but both sides know they need to win so the game should open up.

Saudi Arabia were brilliant in their historic win against Argentina, yet they struggled against Poland.

Mexico didn't impress against Lionel Messi and co, although they might just have too much quality for their Group C rivals on Wednesday night.

Our prediction: Saudi Arabia 1-2 Mexico (8/1 at bet365)

