The Dutchman's squad have returned to training over the past week but ten Hag takes a youthful squad with him to Norway – with some players yet to return from international duty and others remaining at Carrington to build their fitness.

Monday's game will be all about getting minutes into legs and the Man Utd boss running the rule over his players rather than the result but a victory would send signals that they're on the right track.

Rosenborg have endured a tough start to the season and sit 11th in the Eliteserien but as their campaign got under way in March, they should be in good shape and will no doubt want to put on a show in front of their home support.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rosenborg v Man Utd on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Rosenborg v Man Utd?

Rosenborg v Man Utd will take place on Monday 15th July 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Rosenborg v Man Utd kick-off time

Rosenborg v Man Utd will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is Rosenborg v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on MUTV from 4pm.

Fans can tune in to MUTV via Sky TV (Sky channel 418) and Virgin Media (Virgin channel 526).

MUTV requires a monthly subscription, the cost of which will vary based on your TV provider.

How to live stream Rosenborg v Man Utd online

You can also watch the match online via the MUTV app.

Rosenborg v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Rosenborg (13/5) Draw (16/5) Man Utd (8/11)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.