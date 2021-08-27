What channel is Rangers v Celtic Old Firm derby on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Rangers and Celtic will renew their rivalry in this weekend’s Old Firm derby.

Advertisement

They sit in unusual positions going into the Scottish Premiership clash. The teams sit fourth and fifth respectively after three games, with Celtic only ahead by virtue of a huge goal haul.

Each side has tasted defeat during the fledgling stages of the campaign, but both will be determined to notch up an early victory over the other.

Rangers host this one at Ibrox and will be desperate to put on a show for a packed-out crowd still giddy from their title win earlier this year.

Celtic is the wounded animal after last season, but the team has won its last two league fixtures 6-0 as Celtic begins to turn up the heat in 2021/22.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Celtic on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Rangers v Celtic on TV?

Rangers v Celtic will take place on Sunday 29th August 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Rangers v Celtic will kick off at 12pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Liverpool v Chelsea at 5:30pm on Saturday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Rangers v Celtic on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11am.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Rangers v Celtic online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Rangers v Celtic team news

Rangers predicted XI: TBC

Celtic predicted XI: TBC

Rangers v Celtic odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Rangers (2/1) Draw (14/5) Celtic (1/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Rangers v Celtic

The pressure will never change, regardless of where we are in the season, how wide the gap between the pair is, or how often they face each other.

Defeat remains an unacceptable prospect for both sides. It is simply not an option, and the teams looks well-matched going into this encounter and the season ahead.

Rangers were rocked during the week following news of several first-team players being forced to self-isolate, as well as boss Steven Gerrard.

It remains unclear whether the absent parties will return for this one, but whoever does start will look to dig in deep and grind out a point.

Our prediction: Rangers 1-1 Celtic (13/2 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.